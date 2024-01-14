Chelsea Handler Takes Aim at Jo Koy’s Golden Globes Bomb in Critics Choice Monologue (VIDEO)

Meaghan Darwish
Comments
Chelsea Handler and Jo Koy
Matt Winkelmeyer/Getty Images; Courtesy of CBS

The 29th Annual Critics Choice Awards is the latest event of awards season to grace our screens since the Golden Globe Awards, and host Chelsea Handler didn’t waste any time in taking a mild dig at Jo Koy‘s recent bomb at the Globes.

The Chelsea Lately vet took to the stage during The CW broadcast from Santa Monica’s Barker Hangar, to helm the festivities. During the monologue, Handler thanked attendees for laughing at her jokes, noting that her writers wrote it. “Thank you for laughing at that, my writers wrote it,” she said.

Koy memorably commented during his Globes monologue that all the jokes people were laughing at were written by him, and the ones they weren’t laughing at were written by his team. Although Handler never mentioned Koy’s name, it was undeniably a reference to the now-infamous hosting fail.

Admittedly, Handler had a bit of an upper hand to Koy as she hosted last year’s Critics Choice. Still, it was a silly reference that caught the attention of viewers who took to social media to react. See some of their reactions, below, and let us know what you thought of the minor dig in the comments section.

Critics Choice Awards

Golden Globe Awards

Chelsea Handler

Jo Koy

