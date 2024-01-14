The 29th Annual Critics Choice Awards is the latest event of awards season to grace our screens since the Golden Globe Awards, and host Chelsea Handler didn’t waste any time in taking a mild dig at Jo Koy‘s recent bomb at the Globes.

The Chelsea Lately vet took to the stage during The CW broadcast from Santa Monica’s Barker Hangar, to helm the festivities. During the monologue, Handler thanked attendees for laughing at her jokes, noting that her writers wrote it. “Thank you for laughing at that, my writers wrote it,” she said.

Koy memorably commented during his Globes monologue that all the jokes people were laughing at were written by him, and the ones they weren’t laughing at were written by his team. Although Handler never mentioned Koy’s name, it was undeniably a reference to the now-infamous hosting fail.

Admittedly, Handler had a bit of an upper hand to Koy as she hosted last year’s Critics Choice. Still, it was a silly reference that caught the attention of viewers who took to social media to react. See some of their reactions, below, and let us know what you thought of the minor dig in the comments section.

“Thank you for laughing at that, my writers wrote it.” BOOM, Chelsea Handler. #CriticsChoiceAwards — Tomris Laffly (@TomiLaffly) January 15, 2024

“Thank you for laughing. My writers wrote that joke.” – Chelsea Handler making fun Jo Koy Golden Globes comments #CriticsChoiceAwards #GoldenGlobes pic.twitter.com/s6W4rWkGOg — Movies Out Now (@Dripmarvelshort) January 15, 2024

Chelsea Handler is a gift to this industry and is a perfect example of a comedian who does the work and gets the job done. 10/10 monologue. And the Jo Koy reference was *chef’s kiss* #CriticsChoiceAwards — Nick Barbieri (@NickBarb719) January 15, 2024

Chelsea Handler has done the monologue that Jo Koy should have done at the Golden Globes. #CriticsChoice pic.twitter.com/HPWkd1egjy — Jairo Jiménez (@jairojimenez_) January 15, 2024

god chelsea handler just monologued jo koy under the table — (@wowzersducky) January 15, 2024

Chelsea Handler with the Jo Koy takedown #CriticsChoiceAwards — Maxance Vincent (@MaxFromQuebec) January 15, 2024