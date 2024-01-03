Golden Globes Hosts ‘Suits’ Reunion With 2024 Presenter Lineup

The 2024 Golden Globe Awards are mere days away, and as the big event prepares to honor the best and brightest that TV and film have to offer, the ceremony is also apparently making way for a possible Suits reunion.

Following the show’s successful streaming summer, it seems that Gabriel Macht and Patrick J. Adams who played Harvey Specter and Mike Ross in the former USA Network hit will be reunited among the 81st annual ceremony’s presenters. The duo are just two of the names listed in a starry lineup.

Joining Macht and Adams as presenters are The Dropout‘s Amanda Seyfried, 9-1-1‘s Angela Bassett, George Lopez, Julia Garner, Justin Hartley, Michelle Yeoh (who stars in Netflix‘s new series The Brothers Sun), and Will Ferrell.

Additional presenters are set to be announced at a later date ahead of the event taking place Sunday, January 7, on CBS and live streaming on Paramount+. Tune-in time for the awards is currently slated for 8 pm ET/5 pm PT.

Stepping in to host the Globes is stand-up comedian Jo Koy, who follows in the footsteps of previous helmers Jerrod Carmichael, Tina Fey & Amy Poehler, and Ricky Gervais to name a few.

The 2024 TV nominations are led by HBO‘s Succession with nine nods in major categories. Meanwhile, FX‘s The Bear follows close behind with seven nods for the show and cast at the Globes. Other shows nominated include BEEF, Barry, Abbott Elementary, Only Murders in the Building, and more.

As for the Suits front, perhaps more cast members might make the presenter lineup. We can certainly hope. Until we know more, stay tuned for any announcements regarding additional presenters, and the must-see event as we approach January 7.

Golden Globe Awards, Sunday, January 7, 8/7c, CBS and Paramount+