Golden Globes Snubs & Surprises: ‘Outlander,’ ‘Yellowstone’ & More

Meaghan Darwish
Golden Globes snubs and surprises, 'Outlander,' 'Yellowstone,' and 'Reservation Dogs'
Starz; Paramount Network; FX/Hulu
Outlander, Yellowstone, and Reservation Dogs

The Golden Globe nominations have been unveiled, and while the Hollywood Foreign Press Association (HFPA) is no stranger to controversial choices, the 2024 lineup will surely stir delight and disappointment.

While there are some nice surprises with nominations for titles like Lessons in Chemistry and Daisy Jones & The Six, the exclusion of favorites such as Yellowstone, Outlander, and FX‘s acclaimed Reservation Dogs just feels wrong. Additionally, there were some breakthroughs for less-recognized genres and performances with attention for Jury Duty and The Fall of the House of Usher.

Below, we’re rounding up some of the biggest surprises and snubs for the 2024 Golden Globe Awards. Let us know what your thoughts on the nominations are in the comments section, and scroll through for a peek at our running list.

81st Annual Golden Globe Awards, Sunday, January 7, CBS

Kevin Costner in 'Yellowstone'
Paramount Network

SNUB: Yellowstone

Taylor Sheridan‘s modern Western about the Dutton ranching family didn’t break into the 2024 nominations at all despite star Kevin Costner‘s win this past year. While it’s hit or miss when it comes to nominations for the Paramount Network hit, we expected to see the title pop up somewhere in the categories.

Jessica Williams in 'Shrinking'
Apple TV+

SNUB: Shrinking

Apple TV+‘s delightful new comedy starring Jason Segel and Harrison Ford snagged one acting nod for Segel, but the show was sadly missing in the overall comedy category, and snubbing standouts like Ford and Jessica Williams feels like an unfortunate oversight.

Ted Lasso Season 3
Apple TV+

SURPRISE: Ted Lasso

We still love Ted Lasso, but its third season was arguably a step down from the two that came before it, making its three nominations, (for Comedy, Actor, and Actress) at the  2024 Golden Globes slightly perplexing, especially for lead Jason Sudeikis, who seemingly took a backseat to his costars in the most recent chapter.

The cast of Reservation Dogs
Shane Brown/FX

SNUB: Reservation Dogs

Sterlin Harjo‘s series about Indigenous youths living on a Reservation in Oklahoma delivered its third and final season earlier this year and received wide critical acclaim only to be shut out of the Golden Globe nominations, despite past recognition. The snub is especially disappointing as we would have loved to see some of the show’s bright young stars break into the acting categories.

Carla Gugino for 'The Fall of the House of Usher'
Eike Schroter/Netflix

SURPRISE: Carla Gugino for The Fall of the House of Usher

Horror rarely receives nomination attention, but it seems Carla Gugino has pulled through with her performance as Verna in Mike Flanagan‘s final Netflix series The Fall of the House of Usher. Where was this love when Hamish Linklater played Father Paul in Midnight Mass?

Rachel Brosnahan and Reid Scott in 'The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel'
Prime Video

SNUB: The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel

Despite being a previous nomination darling, The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel only got one nod for Rachel Brosnahan’s final season performance as stand-up extraordinaire Midge. Although the show has had its ups and downs over the years, Maisel ended on a high note that’s worth celebrating with more nominations than the show received.

Elizabeth Debicki in 'The Crown' Season 6
Netflix

SURPRISE: The Crown

Netflix’s royal drama has always been a favorite among the HFPA, but the divisive nature of its final season made it seem like an unlikely candidate for multiple nominations, but the show managed to do just that with nods for Elizabeth Debicki, Imelda Staunton, and Dominic West, along for the show overall.

Henry Winkler in 'Barry' Season 4
HBO

SNUB: Barry's Supporting Stars

HBO‘s dark comedy Barry got some awards attention with nods for the series itself and lead star Bill Hader, but his costars Henry Winkler, Sarah Goldberg, and Anthony Carrigan were notably absent from the acting categories, which is a true shame considering it’s the show’s final season.

Natasia Demetriou and Kayvan Novak in 'What We Do in the Shadows' Season 5
Russ Martin/ FX

SNUB: What We Do in the Shadows

FX’s oddball comedy about vampire roommates kept the laugh coming all season long earlier this year, making it a surprising snub among the 2024 nominations.

Lewis Pullman and Brie Larson in 'Lessons in Chemistry'
Apple TV+

SURPRISE: Lessons in Chemistry

It seems the HFPA has been swept up in Lessons in Chemistry‘s spell with several acting nominations and a nod for the show overall. While we’re not upset about the much-deserved attention, it’s still a pleasant surprise.

John Bell, Sam Heughan, and Caitriona Balfe in 'Outlander' Season 7
Starz

SNUB: Outlander

Starz‘s time-traversing drama telling the story of Claire (Caitriona Balfe) and Jamie Fraser (Sam Heughan) delivered one of its best stretches of episodes earlier this year with Part 1 of its seventh season, making its exclusion from the 2024 Golden Globe nomination pool unfortunate.

Tyler James Williams and Quinta Brunson in 'Abbott Elementary' Season 2
ABC

SNUB: Abbott Elementary's Supporting Cast

ABC‘s hit comedy about teachers working at the titular Abbott Elementary may have gotten a comedy nod and nomination for lead Quinta Brunson, but her talented costars such as Tyler James Williams were missing in the supporting categories.

Sam Claflin and Riley Keough in 'Daisy Jones & The Six'
Prime Video

SURPRISE: Daisy Jones & The Six

Debuting in the earlier half of 2023, Prime Video‘s Daisy Jones & The Six could have flown under the radar, but not for the HFPA, as the series earned an impressive four nods, including acting recognition for Riley Keough, Sam Claflin, and Suki Waterhouse.

Ronald Gladden in 'Jury Duty'
Freevee

SURPRISE: Jury Duty

Freevee‘s hidden-camera documentary Jury Duty received some surprising nomination love with recognition for the show as a comedy and for James Marsden who played a heightened and fictionalized version of himself in the overnight hit show. Will the jury rule in this unusual show’s favor? Only time will tell.

Natasha Lyonne in 'Poker Face'
Peacock

SNUB: Poker Face

Peacock‘s anthology crime comedy got recognized with Natasha Lyonne‘s nomination but we feel the series deserved a little more attention overall, making it an unfortunate snub.

Selena Gomez, Martin Short, and Steve Martin in 'Only Murders in the Building' Season 3
Patrick Harbron/Hulu

SURPRISE: Only Murders in the Building

Only Murders in the Building is still a TV delight, but did its third season really deserve to saturate the comedy acting categories with nods for Martin Short, Steve Martin, Selena Gomez, and Meryl Streep? We’re not entirely sure.

Tom Hiddleston in 'Loki' Season 2
Gareth Gatrell/Marvel

SNUB: Loki

Even though Tom Hiddleston‘s been playing the God of Mischief for over a decade, the actor delivered a top-notch performance alongside a strong ensemble featuring Owen Wilson, Sophia Di Martino, Ke Huy Quan, and Wunmi Mosaku, among others. It would have been nice to see the actor receive some critical attention for his latest chapter.

