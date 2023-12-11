Golden Globes Snubs & Surprises: ‘Outlander,’ ‘Yellowstone’ & More

The Golden Globe nominations have been unveiled, and while the Hollywood Foreign Press Association (HFPA) is no stranger to controversial choices, the 2024 lineup will surely stir delight and disappointment.

While there are some nice surprises with nominations for titles like Lessons in Chemistry and Daisy Jones & The Six, the exclusion of favorites such as Yellowstone, Outlander, and FX‘s acclaimed Reservation Dogs just feels wrong. Additionally, there were some breakthroughs for less-recognized genres and performances with attention for Jury Duty and The Fall of the House of Usher.

Below, we’re rounding up some of the biggest surprises and snubs for the 2024 Golden Globe Awards. Let us know what your thoughts on the nominations are in the comments section, and scroll through for a peek at our running list.

81st Annual Golden Globe Awards, Sunday, January 7, CBS