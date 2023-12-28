‘American Pickers’ Makes Jersey Jon A Full-Time Cast Member

The History Channel’s American Pickers is back for a new season, and with it comes a new full-time cast member, as fan-favorite Jon “Jersey Jon” Szalay has now become a permanent fixture on the show.

After making several appearances in the last couple of seasons, Szalay has been promoted to series regular, even getting his own profile on the History Channel website.

“A born relic hunter with a sense of humor and spirit for adventure, Jersey Jon began restoring antique furniture in his youth,” the official bio reads. “By 17, he had bought an old bank building that he gradually converted into a combined workshop and home headquarters.”

It continues, “He is an expert in early American motorcycles, and restoring and conserving furniture and antiques are his passions. Jersey Jon is a long-time picking pal of Mike Wolfe and has been a fan favorite since his first appearance on American Pickers.”

Szalay actually first appeared on the hit reality series in the early years as a friend of the pickers, Mike Wolfe and Frank Fritz. But his larger role comes after Fritz’s departure from the show; Fritz left American Pickers in early 2020 to undergo back surgery and had a falling out with Wolfe that left them on non-speaking terms for three years.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Jon Szalay (@jsrestore)

In 2021, Fritz claimed Wolfe hadn’t spoken to him in two years and said his former partner’s statement regarding his exit from the show was “bull****.” However, the pair reunited earlier this year over Memorial Day weekend, where they were said to have reminisced about “old times.”

After the reunion, many American Pickers fans hoped Fritz would return to the show. However, according to The U.S. Sun, a source claimed Fritz is unable to return as he’s still recovering from a stroke he suffered in July 2022.

“The stroke affected his speech, so he really can’t return to the show. But you never know; there is always hope one day,” the source said.

Another insider told the publication, “He can’t come back and film, but the cast and show want him to.”

Fritz last appeared on the reality series in March 2020. Season 25 kicked off on Wednesday, December 27.