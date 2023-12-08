The History Channel is gearing up for another round of American Pickers, and the show’s main star, Mike Wolfe, has shared a new trailer for the upcoming Season 25.

Taking to his Instagram account on Thursday, December 7, Wolfe posted a brief teaser for the new season, which is set to debut two days after Christmas on Wednesday, December 27, at 9 pm c on The History Channel.

“Who’s ready for another episode of @americanpickers on The @history Channel? Popcorn ✔️, excitement ✔️ – let’s roll! for Ep 372: Classic Car Cemetery,” Wolfe captioned the post.

The video sees Wolfe handing out flyers across town as he looks for pieces to fill his store, Antique Archaeology.

“The flyer that you see on the show, I’ve used for over 30 years,” Wolfe explains in the clip. “I would put it up on telephone poles, in bars, groceries. I’d knock on the door and hand out the flyer. The flyer was the start of all of it.”

“Can’t wait to see new season,” one commenter wrote on the Instagram post.

“New season!!?? A Christmas present for your loyal fans! Thank you and Christmas blessings to you all!” said another fan.

Another added, “I’ve watched you for many years and still continue to watch….no matter how many times I’ve seen the episodes. Love them all.”

The new season comes after Wolfe and his former co-star Frank Fritz reunited earlier this May, three years after falling out. The long-time friends were said to have fallen out after Fritz exited American Pickers in early 2020 to undergo back surgery.

In 2021, Fritz claimed Wolfe hadn’t spoken to him in two years and said his former partner’s statement regarding his exit from the show was “bull****.”

Wolfe kept quiet on the issue until July 2022, when Fritz was hospitalized after suffering a stroke. At the time, Wolfe broke the news on social media and touched on the reports of his alleged beef with his old co-star.

“I have been very private in the past year in regards to Frank’s life and the journey he’s been on. There has been lots of opinions in regards to mine and Frank’s friendship and the show but now is not the time to set the record straight,” Wolfe said in the post. “Now is the time to pray for my friend.”

The pair eventually reunited over Memorial Day weekend earlier this year, where, according to The Quad-City Times, they reminisced about “old times.” The report also claimed “tears were flowing on both sides,” and Wolfe told Fritz, “Nobody can replace you, Frank.”

A long-time friend of the pair told the publication that Wolfe and Fritz were not “feuding” but just “needed separation to appreciate each other” after filming Pickers for so many years put a strain on their relationship. It’s not yet known if Fritz will appear in the new season.

American Pickers debuted on January 18, 2010, and, to date, has aired 24 seasons. The show follows its hosts as they travel across America searching for rare Americana artifacts and national treasures they can buy from collectors to add to their personal collections or sell in their antique shops.

American Pickers, Season 25, Premieres, Wednesday, December 27, 9 pm c, The History Channel