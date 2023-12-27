‘The Crown’ Star Dominic West Addresses Fallout With Prince Harry

The Crown‘s Dominic West and Prince Harry once considered each other friends, even taking part in an expedition through Antarctica together, but the pair haven’t spoken in a number of years.

West touched on the falling out during a recent appearance on Times Radio, noting, “We sort of [lost touch]… I said too much in a press conference, and so we didn’t speak after that.”

The press conference in question happened in 2014 and was about the Antarctica expedition, which West and the Duke of Sussex took part in along with injured military veterans for the charity Walking for the Wounded.

When asked what caused them to fall out, The Wire alum said, “I think I was asked what we did… what we did to celebrate when we got there and probably said something too much.”

West didn’t go into detail regarding which comments offended Harry, but, at the time, the actor told the press that the prince “seemed to specialize in building latrines.”

“He built this incredible castellated structure with blocks to keep out the wind, and it even had a loo roll holder,” he shared at the time before detailing what it was like to use a toilet built by royalty. “Sitting there, looking at the beautiful view thinking ‘this is a royal flush, in every way.'”

During the press conference, he also claimed that Harry “told some eye-wateringly rude jokes” and celebrated the completion of their expedition by chugging champagne out of a prosthetic leg, which belonged to double amputee veteran Duncan Slater.

West added, “Harry was a real team player. There was always something to do, and he was always instigating it. There were so many wind-ups. He probably spread himself quite thin. He would spend time with each team every day.”

A report from The Daily Mail claimed that a friend of West said, “Harry threw a s*** fit” after the press conference. “He accused Dominic of invading his privacy. Dominic told him not to be ridiculous. They haven’t spoken since.”

West played Harry’s father, Prince Charles (now King Charles), in the final two seasons of Netflix‘s The Crown. However, the pair had seemingly fallen out before West took over the role; therefore, he wasn’t able to ask the prince for any advice.

The Crown, Streaming now, Netflix