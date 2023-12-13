‘SEAL Team’ Adds Beau Knapp as Series Regular for 7th & Final Season

Don’t Miss a Thing! For exclusive news and updates, subscribe to our SEAL Team Newsletter:

SEAL Team‘s final season will feature a new member of the Bravo Team. Beau Knapp has been cast as a series regular for the Paramount+ military drama’s seventh season.

Knapp will play Drew Franklin, a Chief Petty officer with an erratic history at Command, according to Deadline. Drew joining the Bravo Team shows the DEVGRU’s doubts in the unit, but the newcomer loves that his reputation precedes him. He’s a smooth talker who exploits every angle he can, making the most of the mystery and gossip attached to his name.

Knapp is known for the 2018 Netflix limited series Seven Seconds. He played Mark Sirenko in the 2022 Law & Order crossover event and also was seen in The Lost Symbol, The Good Lord Bird, L.A.’s Finest, Mosquito State, Shots Fired, and more.

SEAL Team follows the professional and personal lives of an elite, tight-knit unit of Navy SEALs as they train, plan, and execute dangerous, high-stakes missions. It stars David Boreanaz as Jason Hayes, the Bravo Team leader known as Bravo 1. Additional stars include Neil Brown Jr., A.J. Buckley, Toni Trucks, and Raffi Barsoumian. Max Thieriot previously starred as Clay, who was killed off in a shocking Season 6 death in 2022.

Paramount+ announced in November that SEAL Team Season 7 would be its last. The series, which first premiered in September 2017, originally aired on CBS for four seasons. Halfway through Season 5, it switched to Paramount+. Old episodes aired on CBS during the actors and writers strikes earlier this year. SEAL Team‘s final season will premiere in 2024 exclusively on the streaming service. Production was said to begin in December.

“For six seasons I have been fortunate and blessed to be a part of an outstanding cast and crew,” Boreanaz, who is also an executive producer on the series, said in a statement when the final season was announced. “Every day spent was a note of thanks to our men and women in the military and Special OPS. I thank our fans, and I’m proud we were able to make this show to shine light in the darkness toward so many suffering today. I look forward to season seven and the opportunity to end this series with love and gratitude.”

