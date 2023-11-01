‘SEAL Team’ Goes Beyond the War on Terror in Season 5’s Network Return

Kate Hahn
Comments
David Boreanaz in SEAL Team
Erik Voake/CBS

SEAL Team

 More

The boys are back! Team leader Jason Hayes (David Boreanaz) and his patriotic, do-or-die Bravo unit were last seen on CBS in 2021, in Season 5 of SEAL Team’s fourth episode, before the military drama moved to a new home on Paramount+.

Now the network is running all 14 action-packed hours of that fifth installment, starting with an explosive premiere (the first of a two-parter) that follows the guys on a covert operation to help a weapons expert defect from North Korea. If they don’t get in and out in 24 hours, they’re toast.

David Boreanaz in 'SEAL Team' Season 5

(Credit: CBS)

“This [mission] felt different and exciting in a way that we haven’t done before,” executive producer Spencer Hudnut told us back when the show was making the switch to streaming. “It’s not just the war on terror anymore. We have our finger on what’s going on in the real world.”

Things had gotten heartbreakingly real in the fourth-season finale, when Bravo learned their buddy Scott Carter (Scott Foxx), aka Full Metal, had died from injuries he sustained protecting his brothers from a rocket-propelled grenade. There was also cause for celebration: Clay (Max Thieriot, now starring on Fire Country) married longtime girlfriend Stella (Alona Tal).

'SEAL Team': 8 Burning Questions for Season 7
Related

'SEAL Team': 8 Burning Questions for Season 7

Meanwhile, Jason left the wedding reception with a debilitating headache, which— along with his increasing forgetfulness — casts a shadow going forward. “[This season] we examine what years of combat in the war on terror has done to [soldiers],” Hudnut revealed to us in 2021. “Jason keeps an eye on [his health] situation to make sure he’s able to operate.”

The risks that Jason’s war injuries are creating for the team become undeniable in the eighth episode, when all of Bravo is hospitalized at the same time with little memory of how they got there. The answer brings a formal diagnosis for Jason — and a major change to the unit before an adrenaline-pumping deployment to Venezuela. A bright spot for the battered soldier: the return of former colleague Mandy Ellis (Jessica Paré), with whom he’s always had chemistry. Can love heal all? 

SEAL Team, Season 5, Thursday, November 2, 10/9c, CBS

SEAL Team - CBS

SEAL Team where to stream

SEAL Team

David Boreanaz

Most Popular Stories on TV Insider
Tyler Christopher for 'General Hospital'
1
Tyler Christopher Dies: ‘General Hospital’ Star Was 50
Puzzle stumps Wheel of Fortune contestants
2
‘Wheel of Fortune’: Pat Sajak Apologizes After ‘Terrible’ Puzzle Stumps Contestants
Niall Horan and Gwen Stefani on The Voice
3
‘The Voice’: Niall Horan & Gwen Stefani Left in Tears After Shock Elimination
The cast of 'Stranger Things'
4
‘Stranger Things’ Season 5: Everything We Know So Far
Charity Lawson
5
‘Dancing with the Stars’: Who Wowed & Who Got Eliminated on Monster Night