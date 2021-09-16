SEAL Team has two homes for Season 5, and fans will get two episodes in quick succession as a result. In fact, if you’re on the west coast, you won’t have to wait at all.

The first four episodes will be released on CBS, Sundays at 10/9c, on October 10, 17, 24, and 31. Starting with Episode 5, the military drama is moving over to the streaming service Paramount+. That episode will drop after the fourth airs on the west coast, according to TVLine, which also has details that will make you very glad that’s the case.

With Bravo in Africa after a terrorist attack, “not only are they going off on a mission unlike any they’ve done before, but a mission that will also include some personal elements that will impact each and every operator,” showrunner Spencer Hudnut teased. “We’re going to go out with a bang for sure — and then start [on Paramount+] with an even bigger bang.” Does that mean we should expect to see another one of the characters caught in an explosion (as happened with Neil Brown Jr.’s Ray Perry last season)? We’ll have to wait and see.

SEAL Team will remain a Sunday show after the move (episodes drop on Paramount+ at 3a/2c).

“The four episodes that we have on at CBS will be a great launching pad into the new world of streaming, and I know we’ll be able to take our show to a deeper, darker place as far as storytelling is concerned,” series star and executive producer David Boreanaz (who plays Jason Hayes) told TV Insider after Season 4.

“I’m looking forward to [seeing] where [Jason] stands, especially with his children on top of where he is as a leader, becoming that true Jedi that is almost wiser and better emotionally and physically, and being able to use that as a sounding board to listen to his team members and his brothers, [with] what adversities they may be going through and how he can relate to that,” he added, looking ahead for his character.

SEAL Team, Season 5 Premiere, Sunday, October 10, 10/9c, CBS

SEAL Team, Sunday, October 31, Paramount+ Premiere