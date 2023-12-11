Bookmark this page because TV Insider is providing you with a handy weekly list. With so much on TV — including new and standout episodes in primetime, streaming premieres, movies, and specials — we’re hoping to make it a bit easier for you to keep track of everything you don’t want to miss. Every Monday, on our Shows page, we list the top 25 shows that excite us for the week ahead. Read on for what to watch the week of December 11-17.

With the final episodes of The Crown premiering this week (December 14 on Netflix) and the introduction of Kate Middleton (Meg Bellamy), could anything else top our list? Also streaming is Reacher Season 2 (December 15 on Prime Video), in which the veteran military police investigator (Alan Ritchson) receives a coded message that the members of his former U.S. Army unit are being mysteriously and brutally murdered one by one.

The Daytime Emmys finally air this week (December 15 on CBS), after a delay due to the writers’ strike, with Susan Lucci receiving her Lifetime Achievement Honors and General Hospital leading with 19 nominations. Also on CBS this week is the premiere of Big Brother Reindeer Games (December 11), with fan favorites returning for the holiday competition.

Barbie comes to streaming (December 15 on Max), along with an American Sign Language version, for those who have yet to see (or want to rewatch) Margot Robbie‘s Barbie and Ryan Gosling‘s Ken and their life-changing adventure to the Real World. Also streaming is The Family Plan (December 15 on Apple TV+), starring Mark Wahlberg and Michelle Monaghan and about a former assassin who packs his family into their minivan and takes off on a road trip to Las Vegas.

The only show returning to the list this week is The Voice (was #14).

Which other shows make our Top 25 of the week? And where do all of these shows, movies, and specials fall in our must-see rankings?