‘Barbie’ Movie Streaming Debut Set for Fall 2023 on Max

Greta Gerwig‘s Barbie movie will be available to stream in your Mojo Dojo Casa House this fall.

Thanks to the “Barbenheimer” social media craze, the Barbie movie release date was already a hot topic for moviegoers. Now, Gerwig’s hot-pink hit has been out for less than one month and Warner Bros. Discovery has already revealed when Barbie will start streaming on Max.

The streaming debut was shared by Warner Bros. Discovery CEO David Zaslav on a Q2 earnings call on August 3 (per Deadline). With Barbie predicted to pass the $1 billion mark in ticket sales later this week, Zaslav said the company is dedicated to honoring the theatrical release before making it available to stream.

“Barbie is really important for us,” Zaslav said on the call, adding, “We really believe in the motion picture window — let it play out … go into PVOD, take it through the windows that have worked forever [in the business]. When it goes on Max, it will have a good impact in the fall.”

According to Deadline, Barbie will be made available to watch on flights in September.

Barbie stars Margot Robbie as “Stereotypical” Barbie alongside her Ken, played by Ryan Gosling. America Ferrera, Kate McKinnon, Issa Rae, Michael Cera, Simu Liu, Kingsley Ben-Adir, Will Ferrell, Rhea Perlman, Ariana Greenblatt, and more also star. The movie begins in the “perfect” world of Barbie Land, where everything is great (unless you’re a Ken). Robbie’s Barbie and Gosling’s Ken embark on a life-changing adventure to the Real World to figure out why Barbie’s suddenly feeling human emotions.

Barbie is a bonafide box office smash. It earned $162 million domestically during its opening weekend, making it the most successful opening weekend for a woman director in history. Additionally, Barbie and Oppenheimer both being released on July 21 led to AMC Theaters’ most successful weekend in its history (per CNN).

The film will cross the $400 million in domestic box office sales mark today (August 3), its 14th day in theaters. It beats recent blockbusters to this milestone — Top Gun: Maverick (now streaming on Paramount+) and Super Mario Bros Movie (now streaming on Peacock) hit $400 million domestically in 18 days.

If/when Barbie crosses the $1 billion mark, it will be the fourth movie directed by a woman to cross that benchmark. Frozen II (directed by Chris Buck and Jennifer Lee) is still the highest-grossing film directed by a woman of all time at $1,453,683,476, followed by Frozen ($1,284,540,518, directed again by Buck and Lee) and Captain Marvel ($1,131,416,446, directed by Anna Boded and Ryan Fleck).

Patty Jenkins‘ Wonder Woman and Lana and Lilly Wachowski‘s The Matrix: Reloaded trail just behind on that list. Wonder Woman grossed $822,854,286 globally when it came out in 2017. As of the time of publishing, Barbie has earned over $811 million globally in its first two weeks.