‘Big Brother Reindeer Games’: Meet the All-Star Cast of Holiday Competition (PHOTOS)

Big Brother‘s upcoming holiday event, Big Brother Reindeer Games, has finally unveiled its cast as fan favorites return for the new CBS competition series.

Nine iconic former players are set to battle it out to save the holidays and walk away with a $100,000 grand prize in Big Brother Reindeer Games when the reality hit’s first holiday special debuts with a two-hour premiere on Monday, December 11. Just in time, before the premiere, CBS has unveiled which nine former houseguests will be going toe-to-toe in this festive and fun new format.

Teased as the ultimate holiday showdown, legendary players, including previous winners and America’s Favorite Players, will take part in the most challenging and unpredictable holiday-themed competitions. Reindeer Games has an all-new set of rules that no amount of BB experience can prepare these vets for the obstacles ahead.

The two-week special will include six action-packed episodes. Each installment will feature three competitions, culminating in “Santa’s Showdown,” which determines which player goes home at the end of that episode. With the guidance of the “Magical Elves,” played by Season 23’s Derek Xiao and Tiffany Mitchell as well as Season 11 winner Jordan Lloyd, ultimately, only one houseguest with the festive will to survive in the games will win the $100,000 grand prize.

So, which alums are tagging in for the holiday-themed competition? Scroll down for a peek at the cast.

Big Brother Reindeer Games, Series Premiere, Monday, December 11, 8/7c, CBS