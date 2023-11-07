Jack Reacher’s (Alan Ritchson) in for a dangerous reunion in the second season of the Prime Video series.

The streaming service has announced that Reacher Season 2 will premiere on Friday, December 15 with the first three episodes. The rest of the eight-episode season will roll out weekly on Fridays through January 19, 2024.

Along with the premiere date, Prime Video also released the trailer, which offers a look at Reacher helping a woman who’s been carjacked … even though he is, as he puts it, “someone who prefers not to get involved.” Watch the full video above to see how Reacher’s past comes back to haunt him and the trouble that ensues.

In Reacher Season 2, based on Bad Luck and Trouble, the 11th book in Lee Child’s global best-selling series, the titular veteran military police investigator receives a coded message that the members of his former U.S. Army unit, the 110th MP Special Investigations, are being mysteriously and brutally murdered one by one. He’s pulled from his drifter lifestyle and reunites with three of his former teammates turned chosen family to investigate, including Frances Neagley (Maria Sten); Karla Dixon (Serinda Swan), a forensic accountant for whom Reacher has long had a soft spot; and fast-talking, switchblade-wielding family man David O’Donnell (Shaun Sipos).

They work together to connect the dots in a mystery where the stakes get higher at every turn, and that leads to questions of who betrayed them — and who will die next. Using his inimitable blend of smarts and size, Reacher will stop at nothing to uncover the truth and protect the members of his unit.

Season 2 also stars Ferdinand Kingsley as A.M., a mercenary that homeland security refers to as a “ghost”; Robert Patrick as Shane Langston, head of security for a private defense contractor with a questionable track record; and Domenick Lombardozzi as tough NYPD detective Guy Russo.

Reacher is produced by Amazon Studios, Skydance Television, and Paramount Television Studios. Showrunner Nick Santora writes the series for television and executive produces with Child, Don Granger, Scott Sullivan, and Adam Higgs, with David Ellison, Dana Goldberg, and Matt Thunell for Skydance.

Reacher, Season 2 Premiere, Friday, December 15, Prime Video