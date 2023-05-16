2023 Daytime Emmys Postponed Amid WGA Writers Strike

The 2023 Daytime Emmys are being postponed. The annual awards show will not air on Friday, June 16 as previously announced.

The show was meant to air live for the first time in two years, but amid the ongoing WGA writers strike, the National Academy of Television Arts & Sciences (NATAS) has chosen to delay the event in solidarity.

In a statement released by NATAs president and CEO Adam Sharp, he said, “The 50th Annual Daytime Emmy Awards planned for Friday, June 16 on CBS is postponed due to the WGA strike. In addition, the Creative Arts & Lifestyle postponed pending a strike resolution.”

“We look forward to our community gathering together as one to celebrate our Golden Anniversary and all of the talented nominees and honorees at a later date.”