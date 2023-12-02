‘Slow Horses,’ ‘Candy Cane Lane,’ ‘The Crown’ & More Must-Stream December Titles

TV Insider Staff
Comments
'Slow Horses,' 'Candy Cane Lane,' and 'The Crown' make TV Insider's Top 25 titles to stream in December 2023
Apple TV+; Prime Video; Netflix
TV Insider Magazine December 2023 cover

TV Insider

December 2023 Issue

Searching for a cozy binge this winter? December is filled with plenty of streaming options ranging from favorite shows to must-see films.

In order to help narrow down your search, we’ve selected 25 shows and films that should be on your list this final month of 2023. Among the selections are new seasons of Apple TV+‘s Slow Horses starring Gary Oldman, and Netflix‘s The Crown which drops its final episodes on December 14. And Eddie Murphy‘s Candy Cane Lane isn’t the only Prime Video selection you must watch as Season 2 of Reacher arrives on December 15.

Scroll down for a closer look at what’s to come in December, and let us know what you’re planning to stream this winter.

This is an excerpt from TV Insider’s December issue. For more in-depth, reported coverage devoted to streaming shows from the publishers of TV Guide Magazine, pick up the issue, currently on newsstands, or purchase it online here. You can also subscribe to TV Insider Magazine here now.

Gary Oldman in 'Slow Horses' Season 3
Apple TV+

1. Slow Horses

Streaming now, Apple TV+

We spy a wonderful series. Gary Oldman clocks back in as a disgruntled MI5 boss overseeing the agency’s lamest operatives for the comedic espionage thriller’s third mission.

Bradley Cooper in 'Maestro'
Jason McDonald/Netflix

2. Maestro

Premieres Wednesday, December 20, Netflix

As star and director, Bradley Cooper conducts himself with brilliance in this captivating Leonard Bernstein biopic. Also featuring Carey Mulligan, Matt Bomer, and Sarah Silverman.

'The Great American Baking Show'
Roku

3. The Great American Baking Show: Celebrity Holiday

Recently available, The Roku Channel

Joel McHale, Phoebe Robinson, and other stars compete in this always festive food war hosted by Severance’s Zach Cherry and the deliciously funny Casey Wilson (with judges Paul Hollywood and Prue Leith).

Imelda Staunton in 'The Crown' Season 6
Netflix

4. The Crown

Recently available, Netflix

Give a royal wave to the long-awaited Part 1 of the farewell season, which serves up four episodes centered on the final days of Princess Diana (Elizabeth Debicki). Part 2 arrives on December 14.

Anthony Mackie, oë Chao-'If You Were The Last'
Peacock

5. If You Were the Last

Available now, Peacock

Can a pair of astronauts (Anthony Mackie and Zoë Chao) trapped in space find love in the cosmos? Or are they just too star-crossed?

Eddie Murphy in 'Candy Cane Lane'
Claudette Barius / Amazon Prime

6. Candy Cane Lane

Streaming now, Prime Video

Eddie Murphy makes merry as a Christmas-loving dad who gets on a crazed elf’s naughty list. 

Mahershala Ali, Myha'la Herrold, Julia Roberts, and Ethan Hawke in 'Leave The World Behind'
Netflix

7. Leave the World Behind

Premieres Friday, December 8, Netflix

Mr. Robot creator Sam Esmail adapts the bestselling apocalyptic novel, which stars Julia Roberts and Ethan Hawke

Nicole Kidman in 'Faraway Down'
Twentieth Century Fox

8. Faraway Downs

Sunday, November 26, Hulu

Nicole Kidman romances Hugh Jackman in a six-episode “reimagining” of 2008’s Australia

Will Ferrell as Buddy in 'Elf'
New Line/courtesy Everett Collection

9. Elf

Recently available, Hulu

It’s been 20 years since we first met Buddy the Elf (Will Ferrell), and we still love him as much as candy, candy corn, candy canes, and syrup! 

Teri Hatcher and Dan Payne in 'How to Fall in Love By the Holidays'
Roku

10. How to Fall in Love by the Holidays

Recently available, The Roku Channel

Desperate no more, Teri Hatcher is a magazine CEO whose season is definitely brightened by an unexpected romance with a flirty photog (Dan Payne of Descendants). 

Rebel Moon
Clay Enos/Netflix

11. Rebel Moon

Premieres Friday, December 22, Netflix

Get ready for an exciting ride to a different galaxy (but still far, far away). The spectacular first half of director Zack Snyder’s epic two-part space opera — about revolutionaries taking on an evil galactic empire — finally has liftoff, and it’s a trip. 

Cate Blanchett in 'Carol'
Wilson Webb/Weinstein Company/Courtesy Everett Collection

12. Carol

Available now, Netflix

Cate Blanchett falls for Rooney Mara in ’50s style in Todd Haynes’ 2015 drama. 

Alan Ritchson in 'Reacher'
Prime Video

13. Reacher

Premieres Friday, Decmber 15, Prime Video

Season 2 is bringing out the big guns — and we don’t mean just Alan Ritchson’s arms! But they definitely help when his ex-Army hero has to take on someone targeting his old unit.

Pedro Alonso and Samantha Siqueiros in 'Berlin'
Tamara Arranz/Netflix

14. Berlin

Premieres Friday, December 29, Netflix

The Money Heist prequel series takes thief Berlin (Pedro Alonso) to Paris to steal hearts and more.

Tom Selleck in 'Jesse Stone Benefit of The Doubt'
Chris Reardon/CBS via Getty Images

15. Jesse Stone: Benefit of the Doubt

Available now, Prime video

While we all wait for new episodes of Blue Bloods to return, Tom Selleck fans can revisit his 2012 TV movie about a Massachusetts police chief chasing a nasty killer.

The Greatest Show Never Made
Prime Video

16. The Greatest Show Never Made

Available now, Prime Video

Think reality TV is wild now? Wait till you see this docuseries about one of the craziest schemes from the genre’s early days.

Patrick Brammall and Harriet Dyer in 'Colin From Accounts'
Paramount+  

17. Colin From Accounts

Recently available, Paramount+

Real-life husband and wife Patrick Brammall and Harriet Dyer sparkle in this Aussie comedy. 

Melissa McCarthy and Paapa Essiedu in 'Genie'
Jose Perez/Bauer-Griffin/GC Images

18. Genie

Recently available, Peacock

Melissa McCarthy is magical in this joyful remake of a fantastical British holiday tale.

Ashton Kutcher and Natalie Portman in No Strings Attached
Paramount/Courtesy Everett Collection

19. No Strings Attached

Available now, Netflix

Ashton Kutcher and Natalie Portman are friends with bennies.

Nassim Lyès and Zoé Marchal in All Time High
Xavier Baler / Netflix

20. All-Time High

Recently available, Netflix

A con man gets drawn into a crypto scheme in this sexy French rom-com caper.

Sarah Lancashire and David Hyde Pierce in 'Julia'
Max

21. Julia

Recently available, Max

The delightful dramedy about iconic TV chef Julia Child serves a second course.

David Thewlis in 'The Artful Dodger'
HULU

22. The Artful Dodger

Streaming now, Hulu

Dickens’ famous tween pickpocket is all grown up…and David Thewlis is Fagin.

Peta Wilson in 'La Femme Nikita'
Warner Bros/Everett Collection

23. La Femme Nikita

Available now, The Roku Channel

Guilty pleasures are rarely as fun as this ’90s adaptation of the Luc Besson flick that stars Peta Wilson as the hottest assassin in the spy game.

Barry Sanders - 'Bye Bye Barry'
Gregory Shamus/Getty Images

24. Bye Bye Barry

Recently available, Prime Video

After retiring at the height of his NFL career, Barry Sanders revisits his decision.

Anna Foglietta in 'Everybody Love Diamonds'
Amazon Studios

25. Everybody Loves Diamonds

Available now, Prime Video

Italian bandits plot to snag a fortune in gems in this multifaceted dramedy inspired by a real-life heist.

