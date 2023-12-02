‘Slow Horses,’ ‘Candy Cane Lane,’ ‘The Crown’ & More Must-Stream December Titles

Searching for a cozy binge this winter? December is filled with plenty of streaming options ranging from favorite shows to must-see films.

In order to help narrow down your search, we’ve selected 25 shows and films that should be on your list this final month of 2023. Among the selections are new seasons of Apple TV+‘s Slow Horses starring Gary Oldman, and Netflix‘s The Crown which drops its final episodes on December 14. And Eddie Murphy‘s Candy Cane Lane isn’t the only Prime Video selection you must watch as Season 2 of Reacher arrives on December 15.

Scroll down for a closer look at what’s to come in December, and let us know what you’re planning to stream this winter.

