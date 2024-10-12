When it comes to streaming, it can be hard to find narrow your focus down to the best shows TV has to offer, and with plenty of new titles dropping in Fall 2024, we’re here to help you sift through the onslaught.

Whether you’re into comedies like Shrinking or The Sex Lives of College Girls or prefer an intriguing drama like the upcoming star-studded series No Good Deed, there’s something for everybody. Below, we’re rounding up 19 titles that are premiering this fall, ranging from returning favorites to promising first-timers.

Scroll down for a closer look at the must-see streaming titles coming to television this fall, and let us know what you plan to binge in the comments section.