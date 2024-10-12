‘Shrinking,’ ‘No Good Deed’ & 17 More Must-See Fall Streaming Premieres

'No Good Deed,' 'Shrinking,' 'Cross,' and more streaming premieres to catch on TV this fall
No Good Deed, Shrinking, and Cross

When it comes to streaming,  it can be hard to find narrow your focus down to the best shows TV has to offer, and with plenty of new titles dropping in Fall 2024, we’re here to help you sift through the onslaught.

Whether you’re into comedies like Shrinking or The Sex Lives of College Girls or prefer an intriguing drama like the upcoming star-studded series No Good Deed, there’s something for everybody. Below, we’re rounding up 19 titles that are premiering this fall, ranging from returning favorites to promising first-timers.

Scroll down for a closer look at the must-see streaming titles coming to television this fall, and let us know what you plan to binge in the comments section.

Harrison Ford and Jason Segel in 'Shrinking' Season 2
Apple TV+

Shrinking (10/16, Apple TV+)

Season 2 of Bill Lawrence and Brett Goldstein‘s dramedy starring Jason Segel and Harrison Ford continues the story of Jimmy (Segel), a therapist who is struggling to keep his own life together, much to the audience’s delight.

Manuel Garcia-Rulfo in 'The Lincoln Lawyer'
Lara Solanki/Netflix

The Lincoln Lawyer (10/17, Netflix)

Manuel Garcia-Rulfo returns for a third season as Mickey Haller, the attorney from Michael Connelly‘s books, as he tackles his most personal case yet.

Naveen Andrews in 'The Pradeeps of Pittsburgh'
Prime Video / Ian Watson

The Pradeeps of Pittsburgh (10/17, Prime Video)

This comedy is inspired by the personal experiences of Vijal Patel, The Pradeeps of Pittsburgh tracks the titular family as they navigate the challenges of settling into American life.

David Tennant in 'Rivals'
Robert Viglasky/Disney

Rivals (10/18, Hulu)

Based on Jilly Cooper’s novel of the same name, David Tennant and Alex Hassell go head to head as a rivalry based in independent television of 1980s England ensues.

Keri Russell and Rufus Sewell in 'The Diplomat' Season 2
Netflix

The Diplomat (10/31, Netflix)

Keri Russell and more return for the second season of Netflix‘s drama in which Kate Wyler’s (Russell) complicated role as ambassador to the United Kingdom continues.

Melissa Peterman and Jonathan Bennett for 'Finding Mr. Christmas'
Hallmark

Finding Mr. Christmas (10/31, Hallmark+)

Hallmark fans won’t want to miss this unique competition that searches for the network’s next leading man. The festivities are hosted by fan-favorite Jonathan Bennett.

Eva Birthistle, Anne-Marie Duff, Sharon Horgan, Eve Hewson, and Sarah Greene in 'Bad Sisters' Season 2
Apple TV+

Bad Sisters (11/13, Apple TV+)

Garvey sisters Eva (Sharon Horgan), Grace (Anne-Marie Duff), Ursula (Eva Birthistle), Bibi (Sarah Greene), and Becka (Eve Hewson) are back as they face new suspicions and secrets being revealed in Season 2.

Aldis Hodge in 'Cross'
Keri Anderson/Prime Video

Cross (11/14, Prime Video)

Aldis Hodge takes on James Patterson’s famous homicide detective Alex Cross in Prime Video’s newest TV adaptation.

William Zabka, Sean Kanan, and Ralph Macchio in 'Cobra Kai' Season 6
Curtis Bonds Baker/Netflix

Cobra Kai (11/15, Netflix)

The second part of the Karate Kid spinoff series’ sixth and final season arrives as it continues the ongoing story of Daniel LaRusso (Ralph Macchio) and Johnny Lawrence (William Zabka).

Rebecca Ferguson in 'Silo' Season 2
Apple TV+

Silo (11/15, Apple TV+)

Apple TV+‘s sci-fi drama starring Rebecca Ferguson returns for Season 2 with new star Steve Zahn and returning favorites Tim Robbins and Common.

Billy Bob Thornton and Demi Moore in 'Landman'
Emerson Miller/Paramount+

Landman (11/17, Paramount+)

Taylor Sheridan‘s latest series, based on the podcast Boomtown, shines a light on billionaires with the help of an all-star cast including Billy Bob Thornton and Demi Moore.

Jimmy O. Yang in 'Interior Chinatown'
Disney/Mike Taing

Interior Chinatown (11/19, Hulu)

Jimmy O. Yang leads this adaptation of Charles Yu’s novel about a background character trapped in a police procedural.

Alyah Chanelle Scott, Pauline Chalamet, and Amrit Kaur in 'The Sex Lives of College girls' Season 3
Max

The Sex Lives of College Girls (11/21, Max)

After a lengthy onscreen hiatus, the ladies of Essex return for Sophomore year in Season 3 of Max‘s hit comedy from Mindy Kaling and Justin Noble.

Kaley Cuoco and Chris Messina in 'Based on a True Story' Season 2
Colleen Hayes/Peacock

Based on a True Story (11/21, Peacock)

The twisted dynamic between couple Ava (Kaley Cuoco) and Nathan (Chris Messina) and serial killer Matt (Tom Bateman) becomes even more complicated in Season 2.

Colin Jost hosts 'Pop Culture Jeopardy!'
Prime Video

Pop Culture Jeopardy! (12/4, Prime Video)

Colin Jost hosts the newest iteration of the fan-favorite game show format focusing on pop culture topics.

Lisa Kudrow and Ray Romano in 'No Good Deed'
SAEED ADYANI/Netflix

No Good Deed (12/12, Netflix)

Dead to Me creator Liz Feldman is back with a new drama featuring an all-star cast that includes Ray Romano and Lisa Kudrow.

Patrick Gibson in 'Dexter: Original Sin'
Myrna Suarez/Paramount+ with Showtime

Dexter: Original Sin (12/13, Paramount+)

Learn more about Dexter Morgan’s origin story with this prequel spinoff.

Alexandra Breckenridge and Martin Henderson in 'Virgin River'
Netflix

Virgin River (12/19, Netflix)

Mel (Alexandra Breckenridge) and Jack’s (Martin Henderson) romance continues with the arrival of Season 6.

Lee Jung-jae in 'Squid Game' Season 2
Netflix

Squid Game (12/26, Netflix)

The long-awaited second season of Netflix’s Korean smash-hit comes back just in time for the holidays with Lee Jung-jae.

