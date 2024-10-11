‘American Pickers’ Star Frank Fritz’s Cause of Death Revealed
American Pickers star Frank Fritz’s cause of death has been revealed to be a fatal stroke.
The reality TV world felt a tremendous loss on September 30, 2024, when the History Channel veteran died at the age of 60. Now, his death certificate has been obtained by TMZ. Fritz died from “late sequela of cerebral infarction,” an ischemic stroke that cuts off blood flow to the brain. Fans may recall that two years ago, the TV star had also suffered from a stroke.
