‘The Curse of Oak Island’: Rick & Marty Lagina Tease Adrenaline-Fueled Season 11

Eleven seasons into History Channel‘s The Curse of Oak Island, brothers Rick and Marty Lagina (above) still get giddy when a dirt-encrusted artifact turns up in their search for buried treasure on Nova Scotia’s Oak Island. “It’s like a shot of adrenaline,” Marty says.

In the two-hour Season 11 opener (premiering November 7 at 9/8c), they have plenty of adrenaline-fueled moments. On Lot 5, a section of the island purchased by the Laginas in 2022, the team find a handful of ancient coins that they’ll bring back to expert Sandy Campbell. They also continue to explore the lot’s circular land feature, 13 feet in diameter, which yields another compelling discovery: a latch that, as analysis from their on-site lab shows, is connected to a historical figure that may be a part of the Oak Island treasure.

“What the lab and the sciences have contributed to unraveling this mystery has been incredible,” says Rick, who was shooting in Italy at the time. (The reason behind his return to Europe will be revealed later, but the elder brother promises they’ve made an “impressive contact” who could aid in their mission.)

Meanwhile, danger awaits in the island’s Garden Shaft. Traces of gold were found in the water there last year, but the onset of winter paused investigations. This season, they’ll go even further underground. The Garden Shaft excavation “has been intensified, but some of the problems that everybody who has gone below ground here has encountered, well, we are now encountering them,” says Marty. Hopefully that doesn’t mean flooding, which destroyed much of the original structure in the late 19th century.

Of course, before the 228-year-long mystery gets wrapped up, there’s one more challenge the brothers need to face. According to an ancient curse, seven men must die before the treasure is found. Six have already been claimed. Does it rattle the Laginas at all, when they are so close to what could be the end?

“Something just happened in the last two days here that I can’t say anything about, but if you were a believer in curses you’d think, ‘Well, here’s something,’” admits Marty. “It’s kind of spooky.”

The Curse of Oak Island, Season 11 Premiere, Tuesday, November 7, 9/8c, History