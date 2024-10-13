How Long Will ‘Slow Horses’ Run After Season 5?

“I can’t imagine Slough House without Lamb,” Slow Horses executive producer Will Smith says. Well, the good news is not only has the Apple TV+ spy thriller been renewed for Season 5 already, but it also doesn’t seem like Gary Oldman‘s ready to say goodbye anytime soon.

Each season of Slow Horses thus far has covered a book of Mick Herron’s series: Slow HorsesDead LionsReal Tigers, and Spook Street. Season 5 will be adapted from London Rules. The season synopsis reads as follows: “Everyone is suspicious when resident tech nerd Roddy Ho has a glamorous new girlfriend, but when a series of increasingly bizarre events occur across the city, it falls to the Slow Horses to work out how everything is connected. After all, Lamb knows that in the world of espionage, ‘London Rules’ should always apply.”

There are eight books (and five novellas) in the series thus far, but how long could the TV series run? For as many books as there are? Beyond that?

“Well, Mick has talked about doing a standalone, not from a book, so I’m sure that’s possible,” Smith tells TV Insider. “I mean, all I could say is I know that Gary has expressed a desire to play Lamb forever and that Mick is still writing the books, so I hope it will go for as long as people want it.”

He also points out there’s quite a bit of “material in the Slough House world to be mined,” including “a couple of novels that Mick’s done that introduced characters that then come into Slough House that flesh out the backstories.” (He’s quick to note nothing has been discussed with Apple about it.)

Smith also shares that Oldman and his wife, Gisele Schmidt, have a fun idea for something different. “[It would be] a Slough House advent calendar where we just do, across December, just 25 little scenes and sort of moments, a couple of minutes. And I think we partly liked the idea of that like, oh, we could jump around the timeline so you could get Dustin [Demri-Burns, as Min Harper] back and get Marcus [Kadiff Kirwan] back,” explains the executive producer.

“At the moment, it’s quite an intense schedule in terms of getting the series out as quick as we do,” he adds. “So it’s not like there’s any gaps for anyone to do any extra stuff, but I’m sure it’ll be looked at as we go on.”

What are you hoping to see in Slow Horses‘ future? Let us know in the comments section below.

Slow Horses, Season 5, TBA, Apple TV+

