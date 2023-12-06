Todd & Julie Chrisley’s Daughter Savannah Hasn’t Visited Them in Prison for Weeks

Reality star Savannah Chrisley has been finding it tough to balance her new relationship and keep up regular visits with her mom and dad in prison.

Todd and Julie Chrisley are serving lengthy prison sentences for bank and tax fraud. Initially sentenced to a combined 19 years in federal prison, the couple recently had their terms reduced. Todd’s 12-year sentence at FPC Pensacola in Florida has been reduced to 10, while Julie’s seven-year sentence at FMC Lexington, Kentucky, has been cut to just over five years.

On the latest episode of her podcast, Unlocked with Savannah Chrisley, Savannah revealed that it’s become challenging to keep up regular visits with her parents, noting she last saw them three weeks ago.

“That has been really tough, especially going to visit mom and dad and being in a relationship and feeling like I want something for myself at times,” she said, per ETOnline. “So we have gone to see them almost every weekend, but this past month, I mean, it’s been three weeks since we’ve seen them.”

Last month, Savannah made things publicly official with her new boyfriend, Robert Shiver, a former football player who survived his ex-wife’s alleged plot to kill him. Savannah said her dad has been “very against” meeting her new boyfriend while he’s behind bars “because ‘He’s not gonna see me in this atmosphere and this environment.'”

The Chrisley Knows Best alum is not only juggling a new relationship, but she’s also the guardian of her younger brother, Grayson, and niece, Chloe, which adds further complications when making time to visit her mom and dad.

“That’s been because of just me and the kids travel, and holidays and school and work,” she continued. “I have this layer of guilt that weighs over me like, ‘Oh my gosh, you have to go see them. Like how selfish of you?’ I’m the angel on one side and devil on the other, of just this constant battle of feeling what I’m doing isn’t enough.”

Despite her own feelings of guilt, Savannah said that her parents are understanding of the situation. “They want the kids to be happy and to not be visiting a prison 24/7,” she shared. “But I think that’s just my own internal battle.”

Savannah has been getting support, though, especially from country couple Jason and Brittany Aldean, who she revealed have been a huge help for her brother, Grayson.

“Jason has been just so great to Grayson and has checked in on him and has just been a good solid force,” she explained. “Brittany has been just unwavering love and support from the very beginning, both of them.”

She also revealed that the Aldeans invited Savannah and her family to their home in Turks and Caicos for Thanksgiving.

“[Britney] and her husband graciously opened up their home to us, and it just reminded me what awesome people I have in my life and people that just love on us and they see tough times,” Savannah stated.

Thanksgiving was particularly hard on Savannah, as she said she missed having her mom around to offer advice.

“Over Thanksgiving, I found myself, I literally just had a full-on sob moment by myself,” she shared. “There was something that happened, and all I wanted was to call my mom, talk to her and get her advice. That’s what you want to do when you’re in a relationship; you just want mom’s advice.”