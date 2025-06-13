HGTV’s Heather Rae El Moussa & Christina Haack Team Up in Matching Bikinis Photoshoot

Heather Rae El Moussa and Christina Haack aren’t letting Tarek El Moussa‘s recent run-in with the law get them down, as the HGTV stars have joined forces for a sexy photoshoot.

On Thursday (June 12), Heather took to her Instagram to share a video promoting her latest Heather Rae Essentials product, the Perfect Pink Lippie Gloss. The video, set to Cyndi Lauper’s “Girls Just Want to Have Fun,” features Heather and Haack wearing matching black bikinis and pink, heart-shaped sunglasses as they enjoy a glass of rosé around the pool.

“She’s here. She’s pink. She’s perfect. 💋,” Heather wrote in the caption of the post. “Heather + Christina, poolside and glowing, are giving hot girl summer meets blended beauty — and this shade is the cherry on top.”

The sizzling hot shoot comes just days after Heather’s husband and Haack’s ex-husband, Tarek, was involved in a physical altercation in Las Vegas on Thursday, June 5. According to TMZ, Tarek was defending his elderly father from a man who was harassing him, leading to a fight in which the HGTV star knocked the man out with a knee to the head.

Police officers responded to the incident, but no arrests were made. Instead, Tarek was issued a citation for battery.

Tarek hasn’t directly responded to the Vegas incident, but he has been active on social media in the days since. Earlier this week, he celebrated the middle school graduation of his and Haack’s daughter, Taylor. He also commented on Heather’s lip gloss campaign video, writing, “PERFECT.”

Haack and Tarek were married from 2009 to 2018 and share two children, Taylor and Brayden. They previously hosted the popular HGTV series Flip or Flop together. In 2021, Tarek married his second wife, Heather, and they welcomed a baby boy, Tristan, on January 31, 2023.

Haack also shares a 5-year-old son, Hudson, with her second husband, Ant Anstead. She divorced her third husband, Josh Hall, last year.

Fans jumped into the comments of Heather’s latest post to praise the video and the friendship between her and Haack.

“As a mom who is close with her bonus child’s mother, y’all’s friendship makes my heart happy. You are showing your children what an extended happy family is,” said one fan.

“Thank you for this sweet message!” Heather responded.

“Yall are pretty dangerous together in a great way. I love when the 2 of you collab!!” wrote another.

“Love these 2 ladies !!! Most incredible friendship ❤️ congratulations Heather,” another added.

Another joked, “The friendship tarek didn’t see coming.”

“I just freaking LOVE the support between the 2 of you!! Always doing such a great job for your big family!” one commenter said.

“It takes strong women to work together to support each like this. Bravo. Good luck on your beautiful lip gloss. Female power,” added another.