Todd & Julie Chrisley Found Guilty of Tax Evasion, Face Up to 30 Years in Prison

The stars of USA Network‘s reality series Chrisley Knows Best, Todd and Julie Chrisley, have been convicted on multiple accounts of bank fraud and tax evasion following a three-week trial.

A federal jury found the couple guilty of conspiracy to commit bank fraud, bank fraud, conspiracy to defraud the United States, and tax fraud. Julie was also convicted of wire fraud. Jurors announced their verdict on Tuesday (June 7). A sentencing date has not yet been confirmed, but the pair faces up to 30 years in prison.

“Both Chrisleys are devastated and disappointed with the verdict and will be pursuing an appeal,” the Chrisleys’ lawyer Bruce Morris told People. “Julie and Todd are so grateful for the love and support shown by their family, friends and fans. They both remain strong in their faith and will continue the ‘fight’ until they are vindicated.”

The couple’s former lawyer, Peter Tarantino, was also found guilty of conspiracy to defraud the United States and willfully filing false tax returns, according to Insider.

“As today’s outcome shows, when you lie, cheat and steal, justice is blind as to your fame, your fortune, and your position,” said Keri Farley, Special Agent in Charge of FBI Atlanta. “In the end, when driven by greed, the verdict of guilty on all counts for these three defendants proves once again that financial crimes do not pay.”

The specifics of the charges against the Chrisleys include defrauding local banks out of at least $30 million in loans and actively hiding millions they made from Chrisley Knows Best. The reality stars are also accused of filing for bankruptcy to avoid paying the more than $20 million they owed and using their 7C’s Productions to evade taxes.

Chrisley Knows Best was renewed for a tenth season last month and Season 9 is set to premiere on June 23. The USA Network has not commented on the court ruling.

Chrisley Knows Best, Season 9, Premiere, June 23, USA Network