Savannah Chrisley Says Dad Todd Is Being Targeted in Prison & Parents Are Having ‘Really Tough’ Time

Savannah Chrisley‘s efforts in advocating for prison reform for her parents have not yielded entirely positive outcomes.

The former Chrisley Knows Best star revealed that Todd and Julie Chrisley have experienced internal challenges due to her outspokenness about the upkeep of their respective prisons. Speaking to Entertainment Tonight, the 26-year-old shared, “It’s been really tough [for them] since I started speaking out about everything.”

“That’s been the toughest part. More so for Dad,” she continued. “There’s been a lot of retaliation, so we have to worry [about him].”

The concerns arose following Savannah’s efforts to improve the living conditions for her parents, who collectively serve a reduced 15-year sentence on fraud charges. Alongside her brother Chase Chrisley, she had previously raised concerns about treating inmates in Todd’s prison in Pensacola, Florida.

“I mean, it’s all awful; our federal system is all out of whack, and there needs to be reform and change,” Savannah said in a recent interview. “People are living in inhumane conditions, people are dying in these prisons, and they sweep it under the rug. The people who are running the prisons are the corrupt ones, so they should be in there themselves.”

“There’s already retaliation happening because of how I’m exposing things,” she shared. “[But] if it means we make a change for the greater good, then they’re willing to be uncomfortable.”

The Chrisleys’ attorney, Jay Surgent, has also stated, “This summer, when the heat index in Florida was well over 100 degrees, the Navy base where the prison is located had a ‘black flag warning,’ which required no movement outside for military staff and personnel.”

Surgent also said that Todd has faced “gross negligence and such total disregard for human life and decency from both the staff and just the entire corrections system” while locked up at FPC Pensacola in Florida. He claims that Todd once saw an inmate suffer a seizure and didn’t get help for more than an hour.

Todd and Julie started their prison terms in January. Todd’s release is expected almost two years ahead in 2033, while Julie’s sentence was cut by 14 months, ending in 2028. They’re appealing their convictions, with the family asserting their innocence and claiming unjust incarceration.