LEGO Masters clicks into place with a new host as Nick Cannon steps in to lead the popular game show. Currently hosting The Masked Singer, Cannon will take over for Will Arnett in the show’s upcoming sixth season.

“I’m a huge fan of LEGO Masters,” said Cannon in a statement. “It’s an honor to join the series and host another show with my FOX family. Season six we’re bringing an action-packed hour full of family fun, passion and for the first time ever, in-person audition episodes. I can’t wait to see the insane creations and give away a big bag of money to the best of the best.”

Cannon will continue hosting The Masked Singer, where he also serves as an executive producer, as it enters its 14th season. He is also the creator, host, and executive producer of the sketch comedy series Wild ‘N Out, now heading into its 22nd season and currently on its fifth tour in 2025.

“We’re thrilled to bring LEGO Masters back for another season,” said Michael Thorn, President of FOX Television Network. “Alongside our incredible creative partners, this beloved series continues to captivate audiences. Originally launched with the wonderful Will Arnett, the show now enters an exciting next chapter with Nick Cannon at the helm, who brings a new fun energy to the competition.”

Based on the British game show of the same name, LEGO Masters features teams of two competing in brick-building challenges for a $100,000 cash prize, the coveted LEGO trophy, and the title of LEGO Masters.

Season 6 of LEGO Masters is executive produced by showrunner Shyam Balsé of Endemol Shine North America, along with Sharon Levy and Michael Heyerman. Additional executive producers include Karen Smith and Steph Harris of Tuesday’s Child, Brad Pitt, Dede Gardner, and Jeremy Kleiner of Plan B, and Jill Wilfert and Robert May of the LEGO Group.

LEGO Masters is currently airing its fifth season, with Will Arnett as host. After it, he is stepping away from the series. In the official statement, he was also not listed among the executive producers.

LEGO Masters, Mondays, 8/7c, FOX, streaming the next day on Hulu