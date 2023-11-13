Savannah Chrisley Reveals How Parents Todd & Julie Reacted to Her New Boyfriend Robert Shiver

Reality star Savannah Chrisley made things publicly official with her new boyfriend, Robert Shiver, last week, but her father, Todd Chrisley, is “very against” meeting her new beau while locked up behind bars.

Savannah opened up to ETOnline‘s Rachel Smith about her new relationship, revealing that her parents know about Shiver but have yet to meet him in person. And, at least as far as Todd is concerned, a face-to-face meeting won’t happen anytime soon.

“You know, Dad is very against it just because ‘He’s not gonna see me in this atmosphere and this environment,’ and I feel like it’s more a male pride type of thing,” Savannah explained.

Todd and his wife, Julie Chrisley, are serving lengthy prison sentences for bank and tax fraud. The pair were initially sentenced to a combined 19 years in federal prison but recently had their terms reduced. Todd’s 12-year sentence at FPC Pensacola has been reduced to 10, while Julie’s seven-year sentence at FMC Lexington has been cut to just over five years.

While Savannah said her dad isn’t up for meeting her new boyfriend, she did reveal that her mom Julie is eager to see him.

“Mom’s very much all for it because she’s like, ‘Hey, if y’all are gonna end up together, I need to meet him,'” the Unlocked podcast host told ET. “And I sent her pictures of us, obviously, and she’s heard all the stories, so she is, like, vicariously living through me. So, he definitely will meet mom, for sure.”

“Who knows about dad, but like I said, hopefully things go in our favor and they’ll be home sooner than later,” she continued, referring to the hopes of her parents’ appeal.

Savannah also revealed how things have been tough without her dad around, as she would always speak to him about her relationships and take on board his advice.

“Anyone I’ve ever dated, he and I have spoken about, like, I’ve told him everything,” she shared. “So, I long for those conversations… to have them, to tell him all the amazing things that are happening within my relationship and how awesome Robert is and how he’s responded to certain situations.”

Savannah first alluded to her new relationship on an episode of The Viall Files podcast back in September and made things official last week in a carousel of Instagram photos, one of which featured Shiver planting a kiss on her.

Shiver, a former Auburn University football player, has been dealing with his own legal troubles after his ex, Lindsay Shiver, allegedly conspired to kill him several months after the pair filed for divorce. According to CNN, it was alleged Lindsay hatched a murder plot with two Bahamas natives to kill Robert while on the Abaco Islands.

Legally, Shiver is still married to Lindsay, which has caught some backlash, but Savannah has waved off the criticism.

“Everything that’s going on in his life, it could last years, you know?” she said. “I’m like, ‘Hey, he had filed for divorce.’ Like, I get it, yeah, I would love it if he was legally divorced, but like, what’s he supposed to do? Wait two or three years in order to move on? That’s the tough part, just hearing all the flak that’s coming my way.”

She continued, “It just sucks when you have something so great and all these outside sources try to taint it and tear it down. But also… 95 percent of it is positive. I’ve gotten close with his friends, which has been awesome. I’m hanging out with some of his friends in like a week, and just them, not even him, which is fun. So, it’s kind of intertwining our lives.”