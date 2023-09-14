Savannah Chrisley’s Shocking New Boyfriend, Plus Her Secret Date With Armie Hammer

Savannah Chrisley has talked a lot about her incarcerated parents, Todd and Julie Chrisley, recently, but now the reality star is opening up about her personal life, including her new relationship with former Auburn University football player Robert Shiver, plus she reveals she also went on a date with controversial actor Armie Hammer.

Appearing on the latest episode of The Viall Files podcast, Savannah initially tried to play coy about her dating life, only dropping hints, including telling host Nick Viall, “This guy that I’m talking to, his wife just tried to kill him, it’s fine.”

Viall was intrigued and did some Googling, which brought up the story of Robert Shiver, who accused his ex-wife, Lindsay Shiver, of conspiring to kill him several months after the pair filed for divorce. It was alleged that Lindsay hatched a murder plot with two Bahamas natives to kill Robert while on the Abaco Islands, according to CNN.

After showing Savannah a photo of Robert, she finally admitted that it was him, adding, “He’s a normal person, and I love it… it’s very, very new.”

Earlier in the interview, the Chrisley Knows Best star confessed to once having gone on a date with actor Armie Hammer, saying, “He and I connected and went out to dinner one time, but that was the extent of it… No one knows that, by the way.”

In 2021, Hammer was accused of multiple instances of abuse, some sexual, which he adamantly denied. He was later removed from various film and TV projects and dropped by his talent agency and publicist. The Los Angeles District Attorney’s office and the LAPD investigated the claims earlier this year, but no charges were made against the actor.

As for her new romance with Robert, Savannah said they met when she slid into his private messages after reading online stories about him. “I like the DMs… dude, he’s too hot to die,” she quipped.

“Look, the picture with his kids. He was so good-looking,” she continued, explaining how they’re “getting to know each other” and that “he’s a really sweet human being.”

When asked what she likes most about him, Savannah said, “His heart and the ability to listen and to understand and communicate.”

She also said she wouldn’t go into detail about the drama with his ex out of respect for his family. “There’s kids involved,” she explained, referring to Robert and Lindsay’s three young children. “I just have so much respect for them that I would never say, ‘This is what happened. That’s what happened.’ That’s for them to talk about when they’re ready to talk about it.”

According to NBC News, Lindsay, a former beauty pageant queen and Auburn University cheerleader, was arrested and charged in the Bahamas in early August. She was released on bail on August 9 and, according to Savannah, is currently on house arrest.