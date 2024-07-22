Would you like Swooon in your inbox? Signup for our Swooon! newsletter!

Outlander‘s universe is expanding as Starz prepares to share the love stories of flagship franchise couple Claire (Caitriona Balfe) and Jamie’s (Sam Heughan) parents.

Set in two different times, Outlander: Blood of My Blood will focus on the romances of Brian Fraser (Jamie Roy) and Ellen MacKenzie (Harriet Slater) in 18th-century Scotland, and Henry Beauchamp (Jeremy Irvine) and Julia Moriston (Hermione Corfield) in World War I England. Below, we’re breaking down everything we know about the upcoming spinoff so far, ranging from its impending premiere date to the cast, and beyond.

When Will Outlander: Blood of My Blood Premiere?

It’s already been announced that Starz will welcome the new series to its TV slate in 2025. Outlander: Blood of My Blood will debut next year, with an exact premiere date yet to be revealed. So stay tuned for specifics as we await the show’s 2025 arrival.

Who Stars in Outlander: Blood of My Blood?

As mentioned, above, Jamie Roy and Harriet Slater will portray Jamie’s parents, Brian and Ellen, and Irvine and Corfield will play Claire’s parents, Henry and Julia. Other cast members include some fresh faces playing familiar roles as well as new characters. Among the large ensemble of stars are Rory Alexander as young Murtagh, Sam Retford as young Dougal, Séamus McLean Ross as young Colum, and Conor MacNeill as young Ned Gowan. Meanwhile, Mary & George‘s Tony Curran will portray Brian’s father, Lord Lovat, and Peter Mullan is set to feature as Red Jacob MacKenzie, the father of Ellen, Dougal, and Colum.

Sadhbh Malin and Terence Rae will play younger versions of Jocasta Cameron and Arch Bug. Meanwhile, it was revealed that the sons of Outlander alums Stephen Walters and Grant O’Rourke will play younger versions of their characters Angus Mhor and Rupert MacKenzie, with Marlow Walters and Louis O’Rourke portraying young Angus and Rupert.

Sara Vickers is set to play Brian’s mother Davina Porter, Brian McCardie will portray Isaac Grant, and Jhon Lumsden has been cast as Malcolm Grant. Other new stars include Sally Messham as Mrs. Fitz, Alisa Davidson as Janet MacKenzie, Annabelle Dowler as Lizbeth, and Harry Eaton as Private Charlton.

Has Outlander: Blood of My Blood Wrapped Filming?

Yes, filming for Outlander: Blood of My Blood has officially wrapped as of July 19th, as Starz posted a fun behind-the-scenes video featuring the cast as they capped off a seven-month filming run. See their fun sign-off, below.

Is Outlander: Blood of My Blood Based on a Book?

As Outlander fans know, the Starz series is based on the best-selling books by author Diana Gabaldon. In an interview with TV Guide Magazine in June 2023, Gabaldon shared, “I am in fact writing the first bit of the prequel volume at the moment, along with parts of [Outlander] Book 10, and parts of a Lord John book [the series based on Outlander character Lord John Grey].”

What Is Outlander: Blood of My Blood About?

As mentioned above, Outlander: Blood of My Blood will tell two love stories, that of Jamie’s parents, Brian and Ellen, as well as Claire’s parents, Henry and Julia. Set in 18th-century Scotland and World War I England, the series will delve deeper into their family histories. Little else is known as we await a more in-depth synopsis of the show.

Who Makes Outlander: Blood of My Blood?

Matthew B. Roberts serves as showrunner, executive producer, and writer on Blood of My Blood as he has on Outlander. Meanwhile, Ronald D. Moore and Maril Davis also serve as executive producers on the highly-anticipated project.

Outlander: Blood of My Blood, Series Premiere, 2025, Starz