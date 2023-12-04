‘Cruel Intentions’ Series With OG Star Sean Patrick Thomas & More Coming to Prime Video

There’s nothing bittersweet about this. Prime Video confirmed it’s creating a Cruel Intentions series, and it will feature original movie cast member Sean Patrick Thomas, as well as a new group of young stars, and has the original film’s writer and director attached as an executive producer.

In this new adaptation, Cruel Intentions takes place at an elite Washington, D.C., college, where two ruthless step-siblings will do anything to stay on top of the cutthroat social hierarchy. After a brutal hazing incident threatens the entire Panhellenic system at their school, they’ll do whatever is necessary to preserve their power and reputation, even if that means seducing the daughter of the vice president of the United States.

The eight-episode series inspired by the fan-favorite film comes from Sony Pictures Television and Original Film. The cast includes Sarah Catherine Hook (First Kill), Zac Burgess (Totally Completely Fine), Savannah Lee Smith (Gossip Girl), Sara Silva (American Horror Stories), Khobe Clarke (Firefly Lane, Yellowjackets), John Harlan Kim (The Last Thing He Told Me, 9-1-1), Brooke Lena Johnson (You), and Thomas (Gen V, Till, Save the Last Dance), with Claire Forlani, Nikki Crawford, Isabella Tagliati, Zeke Goodman, and Jon Tenney as recurring stars.

Characters have not yet been confirmed, but the series seems to be a new version of the original story, not a reboot with new characters. One key change, however, is that the series is set in the nation’s capital; the movie was set in New York City.

The original Cruel Intentions movie came out in March 1999 and starred Sarah Michelle Gellar and Ryan Phillipe as the ruthless step-siblings and Reese Witherspoon as the daughter of the headmaster that Phillipe’s character tries to seduce. Selma Blair and Thomas co-starred as a music student and teacher who have a fling. Additional stars included Christine Baranski, Joshua Jackson, Tara Reid, Louise Fletcher, and more.

Prime Video’s Cruel Intentions series was originally said to be a Freevee original. It’s written and executive produced by Sara Goodman and Phoebe Fisher. Other executive producers will include Neal H. Moritz (who produced the original movie), Pavun Shetty (original film) and Roger Kumble (who wrote and directed the original film).

“We are so excited to get to work together to continue the legacy of Cruel Intentions, a film that remains beloved by so many—including us!“ Goodman and Fisher said in a joint statement. “We promise to make this next iteration as fun, irreverent, and boundary-pushing as the original, and are grateful to our partners at Original Film, Sony, and Amazon MGM Studios for trusting us to keep it Cruel.”

“From the ‘90s cult-classic film to the 18th-century novel from which it was adapted, Cruel Intentions has captivated audiences with a story that transcends time,” said Lauren Anderson, head of AVOD originals, unscripted, and targeted programming, Amazon MGM Studios. “We are beyond thrilled to share the next chapter of Cruel Intentions’ intriguing interplay of deception, wit, and reckoning with Prime customers and couldn’t be more appreciative of the commitment, dedication, and talent from this entire team – our incredible cast, endlessly clever writers, led by Phoebe and Sara, our fantastic partners at Sony and Original Film, and the executives that led the way at Amazon MGM Studios.”

“Cruel Intentions defined an era and is still a centerpiece in popular culture. We are excited to have Phoebe and Sara bring this new adaptation to life, as this has been a passion project of ours since I got to Sony,” added Lauren Stein, Head of Creative, Sony Pictures Television. “We are grateful for our partners at Prime Video, Amazon MGM Studios and Original Film, who brought the movie to life over 20 years ago.”

