7 ‘Cruel Intentions’ Characters We Hope to See on Prime Video Series

After years of efforts to get a Cruel Intentions TV series to the screen, it seems like a Prime Video production will go the distance.

The upcoming series is set at an elite college in Washington, D.C., “where two ruthless step-siblings will do anything to stay on top of the cutthroat social hierarchy,” according to Prime Video. “After a brutal hazing incident threatens the entire Panhellenic system at their school, they’ll do whatever is necessary to preserve their power and reputation, even if that means seducing the daughter of the vice president of the United States.”

So it sounds like the new Cruel Intentions is a reboot rather than a continuation of the 1999 cult-classic film of the same name — an adaptation of Pierre Choderlos de Laclos’ novel Les Liaisons dangereuses — in which step-siblings Sebastian Valmont (Ryan Phillippe) and Kathryn Merteuil (Sarah Michelle Gellar) made a wicked wager involving their chaste new prep-school classmate, Annette Hargrove (Reese Witherspoon).

And even though original Cruel Intentions star Sean Patrick Thomas is on the call sheet of the series, it appears he’ll be playing a new character: Professor Chadwick, versus the film’s Ronald Clifford.

Even so, we’d be eager to see some of the film’s characters cross over to the small-screen Cruel Intentions. Here’s that wish list.