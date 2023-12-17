7 ‘Cruel Intentions’ Characters We Hope to See on Prime Video Series

Dan Clarendon
Comments
Sarah Michelle Gellar as Kathryn Merteuil in 'Cruel Intentions'
Columbia Pictures/Courtesy: Everett Collection

After years of efforts to get a Cruel Intentions TV series to the screen, it seems like a Prime Video production will go the distance.

The upcoming series is set at an elite college in Washington, D.C., “where two ruthless step-siblings will do anything to stay on top of the cutthroat social hierarchy,” according to Prime Video. “After a brutal hazing incident threatens the entire Panhellenic system at their school, they’ll do whatever is necessary to preserve their power and reputation, even if that means seducing the daughter of the vice president of the United States.”

'Cruel Intentions' Series With OG Star Sean Patrick Thomas & More Coming to Prime Video
Related

'Cruel Intentions' Series With OG Star Sean Patrick Thomas & More Coming to Prime Video

So it sounds like the new Cruel Intentions is a reboot rather than a continuation of the 1999 cult-classic film of the same name — an adaptation of Pierre Choderlos de Laclos’ novel Les Liaisons dangereuses — in which step-siblings Sebastian Valmont (Ryan Phillippe) and Kathryn Merteuil (Sarah Michelle Gellar) made a wicked wager involving their chaste new prep-school classmate, Annette Hargrove (Reese Witherspoon).

And even though original Cruel Intentions star Sean Patrick Thomas is on the call sheet of the series, it appears he’ll be playing a new character: Professor Chadwick, versus the film’s Ronald Clifford.

Even so, we’d be eager to see some of the film’s characters cross over to the small-screen Cruel Intentions. Here’s that wish list.

Tara Reid as Marci Greenbaum in 'Cruel Intentions'
Columbia Pictures

Marci Greenbaum (Tara Reid)

We first saw Sebastian’s villainy in action when his therapist’s straight-A, Princeton-bound daughter reported that he posted her nudes online. Sebastian is no longer with us, but Reid’s character deserves a comeback in the TV series nevertheless.

Example line: “Cut the psycho-babble bulls**t, Mom — there’s pictures of me on the internet!”

Swoosie Kurtz as Dr. Regina Greenbaum in 'Cruel Intentions'
Columbia Pictures/Courtesy: Everett Collection

Dr. Regina Greenbaum (Swoosie Kurtz)

The aforementioned therapist seemed immune to Sebastian’s provocations — until Marci told her what he did just as he was leaving her office. We’d love to see Kurtz go foul-mouthed for the TV series, too.

Example line: “You’re going to pay for this, you little s**t! Do you hear me? You sicko pervert!”

Christine Baranski as Bunny Caldwell in 'Cruel Intentions'
Columbia Pictures/Courtesy: Everett Collection

Bunny Caldwell (Christine Baranski)

Cecile’s nouveau-riche mother was the model of gentility… until she realized her daughter’s boyfriend was Black. We hope Mrs. Caldwell returns and atones or gets comeuppance for her bigotry, especially if it means another role for Baranski.

Example line: “Don’t give me that racist crap. We gave money to Colin Powell.”

Joshua Jackson as Blaine Tuttle in 'Cruel Intentions'
Columbia Pictures/Courtesy: Everett Collection

Blaine Tuttle (Joshua Jackson)

Jackson has a scene-stealing turn in the Cruel Intention film as an openly gay Manchester Prep student all too willing to help Sebastian’s machinations… for the right price, of course.

Example line: “The man has a mouth like a Hoover.”

Selma Blair as Cecile Caldwell in 'Cruel Intentions'
Columbia Pictures/Courtesy: Everett Collection

Cecile Caldwell (Selma Blair)

In the film, Blair’s character started off as a sheltered teen who knew nothing about sex and trusted Kathryn and Sebastian too much. Eventually, though, she turned the tables on Kathryn…

Example line: “I started getting really hot, and then I started shaking. And — I don’t know — it was weird. It just felt like an explosion… but a good one.”

Reese Witherspoon as Annette Hargrove in 'Cruel Intentions'
Columbia Pictures/Courtesy: Everett Collection

Annette Hargrove (Reese Witherspoon)

Witherspoon’s character, the new headmaster’s daughter, wanted to keep herself chaste until marriage, and then she met Sebastian. She didn’t know at first that she was a pawn in his and Kathryn’s game, but the checkmate was all hers.

Example line: “It’s my belief that people shouldn’t experience the act of love until they are in love. And I just don’t think people our age are mature enough to experience those kinds of emotions.”

Sarah Michelle Gellar as Kathryn Merteuil in 'Cruel Intentions'
Columbia Pictures/Courtesy: Everett Collection

Kathryn Merteuil (Sarah Michelle Gellar)

Gellar filmed one ill-fated Cruel Intentions pilot for NBC years ago, later saying that the story should be “straight streaming.” So now that a streaming platform, Prime Video, has a Cruel Intentions series lined up, we can only hope to see her character — an Upper East Sider more devious than any other “gossip girl” — one more time.

Example line: “Eat me, Sebastian. It’s all right for guys like you and Court to f**k everyone, but I get dumped for innocent twits like Cecile. God forbid I exude confidence and enjoy sex.”

Cruel Intentions

Cruel Intentions (1999)

Christine Baranski

Joshua Jackson

Reese Witherspoon

Sarah Michelle Gellar

Selma Blair

Swoosie Kurtz

Tara Reid

Most Popular Stories on TV Insider
Andre Braugher in 'Homicide: Life On The Streets'
1
‘Homicide: Life on the Street’ Might Stream Soon, David Simon Says
Change My Mind: 'The Crown' Strayed Too Far From Reality for Its Own Good
2
‘The Crown’ Strayed Too Far From Reality for Its Own Good
Gerry Turner on The Golden Bachelor
3
Nick Viall Questions the ‘Entire Narrative’ of ‘The Golden Bachelor’
David Oyelowo and Lauren E. Banks 'Lawmen: Bass Reeves' TV Insider interview
4
‘Lawmen: Bass Reeves’ Star Lauren E. Banks Reflects on Her Audition
Netflix The One Piece
5
Netflix Announces ‘The One Piece’ Anime Adaptation of ‘The East Blue’ Saga