Sarah Michelle Gellar Was ‘Grateful’ NBC Killed ‘Cruel Intentions’ Spinoff Series

More than 20 years ago, Sarah Michelle Gellar played the rosary-carrying, cocaine-snorting Kathryn Merteuil in the teen drama Cruel Intentions. Now, the actress is opening up about the movie’s ill-fated reboot series on NBC, with Gellar stating that the network and concept were just “not a good fit.”

Gellar recalled New York Times, “I don’t know. That was a whole crazy time. Nothing against NBC, but Cruel Intentions is straight streaming. On the first day, I was like, ‘This isn’t working.’ It’s just not a network show. And if it is a network show, it’s not my Cruel Intentions. So, I was actually grateful.”

When the Times asked Gellar if she wished her Cruel Intentions character Kathryn Merteuil had a redemptive arc she replied, “No. I think that not everything in life gets wrapped up with a happy bow. There was never going to be a happy ending because I don’t think she would allow herself to have it.”

She then noted, “The youth of today look at it differently. They feel like they deserve the happy ending, and thus, they will go out and get it. I think that’s a really positive thing.”

Gellar currently has a small role as the headmaster in Netflix‘s new dark teen comedy Do Revenge, which is clearly inspired by her 1999 movie. And next up, the Buffy the Vampire Slayer alum will star in and executive produce Wolf Pack for Paramount+.

In the Teen Wolf spinoff series, the actress will play Kristin Ramsey, an arson investigator who is a highly regarded expert in her field and has suffered personal loss. She’s brought in to find the teenage arsonist responsible for a massive wildfire that could be the reason for a supernatural predator terrorizing Los Angeles being reawakened. Production is underway in Atlanta, Georgia, and it is slated to premiere later this year in the U.S.