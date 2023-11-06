‘Dancing With the Stars’ Sets ‘A Celebration of Taylor Swift’ Night

Don’t Miss All the Twists and Turns! Subscribe to our Dancing With the Stars Newsletter:

The news of one of Dancing With the Stars‘ upcoming nights shouldn’t be surprising, given the popularity of Taylor Swift.

The November 21 episode of the hit dance competition series (airing Tuesdays at 8/7c on ABC, streaming live on Disney+, and available the next day on Hulu) will be “A Celebration of Taylor Swift.” The six remaining couples that week will make the ballroom shimmer with a night full of performances to the tunes of the multi-Grammy award-winning recording artist.

Furthermore, longstanding DWTS choreographer and the lead choreographer of the Taylor Swift The Eras Tour Mandy Moore will be a special guest judge, joining the panel of Carrie Ann Inaba, Bruno Tonioli, and Derek Hough. Couples, along with their dance styles and songs, will be announced at a later date.

As always, fans will be able to vote during the live simulcast of the show in the EST/CST time zones. Live viewer votes will be combined with the judges’ scores each episode to determine which couples may be in jeopardy of elimination.

Dancing With the Stars is co-hosted by Alfonso Ribeiro and Julianne Hough. The show is produced in front of a live audience by BBC Studios Los Angeles Productions.

This “Celebration of Taylor Swift” joins the rest of the season’s themes, including Latin Night, Motown Night, Disney100 Night, Most Memorable Year, Monster Night, this week’s Music Video Night, and the November 14 Whitney Houston Night.

Heading into the November 7 episode, the remaining pairs are: Alyson Hannigan and Sasha Farber, Xochitl Gomez and Val Chmerkovskiy, Ariana Madix and Pasha Pashkov, Lele Pons and Brandon Armstrong, Charity Lawson and Artem Chigvintsev, Jason Mraz and Daniella Karagach, Harry Jowsey and Rylee Arnold, and Barry Williams and Peta Murgatroyd. Which two won’t make it to the Taylor Swift episode?

