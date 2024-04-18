Why ‘9-1-1’ Isn’t Airing a New Episode This Week

Be on the Front Line For exclusive news and updates, subscribe to our 9-1-1 Newsletter:

It took years for 9-1-1 to get to Maddie (Jennifer Love Hewitt) and Chimney’s (Kenneth Choi) wedding, and after a tease at the big day—the groom’s MIA!—fans have to wait just a bit longer.

9-1-1 is not new on Thursday, April 18, though it is on—with reruns of the first three episodes of Season 7, covering the cruise ship disaster that was Athena (Angela Bassett) and Bobby’s (Peter Krause) honeymoon. Episode 1 “Abandon Ships,” Episode 2 “Rock the Boat,” and Episode 3 “Capsized” will air back-to-back-to-back starting at 8/7c, giving fans a chance to relive—or watch for the first time—everything that could go wrong going wrong, the 118 (with Aisha Hinds‘ Hen leading the charge) coming to their friends’ rescue, and the re-introduction of Tommy (Lou Ferrigno Jr.), revealed to also be Buck’s (Oliver Stark) new love interest.

9-1-1 won’t be new on Thursday, April 25 either, with ABC airing the 2024 NFL Draft from 8/7c to 11:30/10:30c. A break at this point in the season isn’t too much of a surprise. In fact, showrunner Tim Minear told TV Insider on April 3 (while discussing the 100th episode and the reveal that Buck is bisexual) of Episode 6, the next new one to air, “We’re just finishing shooting it, I think, today.”

At the end of the fifth episode, “You Don’t Know Me.” Buck and Eddie (Ryan Guzman) joined Maddie and Hen at the venue without the groom. The sixth episode, titled ‘There Goes the Groom,” will air on Thursday, May 2. It is all about Maddie and Chimney’s long-awaited wedding day, but with Chimney missing, as teased in the promo (which also shows a Hangover-type bachelor party), the 118 races against time to ensure he doesn’t miss the most crucial day of his life.

“Maddie and Chimney had already stated that they wanted to do something simple at home. It just doesn’t work out that way,” Minear told us with a laugh while previewing the event. “I’m very excited about the Maddie-Chimney wedding episode because for me, it’s kind of a fractal of both of their journeys, but particularly Chimney’s journey from when he was trying to get rich quick with all his little schemes until he found his purpose in life and finally finding her.”

He continued, “If you think about the stories that we’ve done with Chimney and Maddie over the seasons, there are always outside forces that are trying to kind of cleave them and pull them apart, and they always seem to find their way back to each other. And I think the wedding episode is that entire arc in miniature, and I’m very excited about it. I think it’s going to be great.”

What are you hoping to see in the wedding episode? Let us know in the comments section, below.

9-1-1, New Episodes Return, Thursday, May 2, 8/7c, ABC