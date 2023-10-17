‘DWTS’ Recap: Who Wowed Judges & Who Got Booted on Disney Night?

Don’t Miss All the Twists and Turns! Subscribe to our Dancing With the Stars Newsletter:

The magical world of Disney was celebrated on Dancing with the Stars. Season 32’s iconic theme night had a little extra pixie dust sprinkled in as the Walt Disney Company marks 100 years. With Tyson Beckford and Jenna Johnson sent home last week, the remaining 11 couples learned routines choreographed to the music of beloved animated films. Shoutout to the incredible wardrobe team, who kill it especially during “Disney Night.”

To get things started, the pros took to the ballroom for a dance to “We Don’t Talk About Bruno” from Encanto, put together by Christopher Scott. Of course, we do talk about Bruno Tonioli, who readied his paddle along with fellow judges Derek Hough and Carrie Ann Inaba. Their scores combined with viewer voting ended the fairy tale for another twosome. Julianne Hough and Alfonso Ribeiro broke the sad news Adrian Peterson and Britt Stewart would be going home.

Along with the remaining duos dancing for survival, next week’s show will also see a tribute to Len Goodman, who passed away earlier this year. The Mirrorball was named the Len Goodman Mirrorball Trophy in his honor. A number of pros from the past will return to honor the late head judge including Karina Smirnoff, Maksim Chmerkovskiy, Kym Johnson Herjavec, Louis Van Amstel, Mark Ballas, Anna Trebunskaya, Edyta Śliwińska, and Tony Dovolani.

What did you think of “Disney100 Night”? See how the results unfolded below.

Mauricio Umansky & Emma Slater



Dance: Pasa Doble to “The Sorcerer’s Apprentice” from Fantasia

Score: 19

The power broker worked to channel his inner Mickey and keep the momentum from last week going. Derek liked how he swept across the floor, no pun intended. Bruno thought Mauricio polished the dance floor to perfection. Carrie-Ann agreed. The scores didn’t really match the critique.

Mira Sorvino & Gleb Savchenko

Dance: Waltz to “A Dream Is a Wish Your Heart Makes” from Cinderella

Score: 21

The Academy Award-winning actress felt even more motivated to do well. Her ballet background helped bring grace to her waltz. Bruno called the dance elegant. Carrie Ann could feel queen energy. Mira revealed a possible sprained or fractured wrist during rehearsals.

Barry Williams & Peta Murgatroyd

Dance: Jazz to “He’s a Tramp” from Lady and the Tramp

Score: 18

The actor reflected on working on Broadway and being chosen by Bob Fosse as Pippin, which gave him some background in jazz. Despite some mistakes, Carrie Ann thought it was his best dance so far. Derek dubbed him Barry Sinatra. Bruno felt it started well, but fell apart in the end.

Jason Mraz & Daniella Karagach

Dance: Foxtrot to “A Whole New World” from Aladdin

Score: 24

The Grammy winner felt the pressure at the top of the leaderboard and tackling traditional ballroom. Derek thought it was beautiful. Bruno said he was the perfect prince. Carrie Ann saw some moments where he might not have been as comfortable but still found it was amazing.

Lele Pons & Brandon Armstrong

Dance: Rumba to “Can You Feel the Love Tonight” from Lion King

Score: 22

The singer and social media star felt she let herself down last week and aimed to do better. Bruno and Carrie Ann appreciated how she corrected the critiques. Derek was thrown off by Carrie Ann going on about a lift and ran out of time to give his feedback. Bruno gave Lele her first 8.

Alyson Hannigan & Sasha Farber

Dance: Jazz to “Be Our Guest” from Beauty and the Beast

Score: 18

Recovering from sickness, Alyson was at 100 percent to take on the Broadway take on the Disney classic. Sasha invited DWTS alum Selma Blair for inspiration. Her tip to Alyson was to remember to breathe. Carrie Ann called her the cutest candelabra, but she lost a bit on timing. Derek felt it lacked content. Bruno called it a feast of fun, despite wanting her to focus on following the music more.

Harry Jowsey & Rylee Arnold



Dance: Quickstep to “You’ve Got a Friend in Me” from Toy Story

Score: 21

This week’s dance was dedicated to his friend who passed away from suicide. The social media star and his pro, who took on the roles of Woody and Bo Peep, spoke about their own…friendship. Derek said there is a new Prince Harry in town. Bruno could see him having fun, making the moves appear more natural. Carrie Ann found it enjoyable to watch despite some mistakes.

Xochitl Gomez & Val Chmerkovskiy



Dance: Paso doble to “Un Poco Loco” from Coco

Score: 27

The Marvel star said she was born across the street from the Disney lot, so it was a sort of come full circle. She was challenged to bring more intensity to this dance. Bruno said she captured the vibrancy of Mexico but maintained a traditional Paso without losing control. Carrie Ann called it unbelievable in speed and power. Derek said she was an artist who painted on the canvas of the dance floor. First 9s of the season and the top scorer.

Adrian Peterson & Britt Stewart

Dance: Viennese Waltz to “Baby Mine” from Dumbo

Score: 21

The NFL star was motivated to break through the middle and his scores up. In order to do that, the athlete had to find the inner elegance and grace within him. Carrie Ann said it was the most touching dance of the night. Derek gave him a standing ovation. Bruno said Adrian found his wings and took flight. Hard work paid off.

Ariana Madix & Pasha Pashkov

Dance: Contemporary to “Into the Unknown” from Frozen II

Score: 25

The Vanderpump Rules star recalled working at Disney parks as a theater major. She felt more vulnerable with this dance. Derek called it sensational and loved how she embodied the character. Bruno appreciates her determination to succeed. Carrie Ann felt she brought the story to life, but would have loved to see more freedom in the movement. Derek gave Ariana her first 9.

Charity Lawson & Artem Chigvintsev

Dance: Vietnamese Waltz to “Part of Your World” from The Little Mermaid

Score: 24

The Bachelorette was aiming for 9s this week. She spoke about how important it was to see a character she grew up with now look like her. Bruno called it a fitting finale. Carrie Ann said she did the character justice in a beautiful way. Derek called it magnificent and a beautiful way to end the evening. Unfortunately, those 9s didn’t happen for her, but there is always next week.

Dancing with the Stars, Tuesdays, 8/7c, ABC and Disney+