“If I looked like you, I’d rule the f—ing planet.” So says Oscar winner Julianne Moore’s scheming Mary Villiers, countess of Buckingham, to her beautiful son George (Red, White & Royal Blue’s Nicholas Galitzine, above center, next to Moore). She’s not wrong: His face may just launch a thousand ships in this new limited series based on the true story of a 17th century England mother-son duo who famously launched a plan to seduce King James I (Mayflies’ Tony Curran, having a ball).

The king’s desire to be loved by and subservient to ambitious young men makes him a prime target for families desperate to raise their social standing. Sex, romance and betrayal may define this sumptuous seven-episode drama written by D.C. Moore (Killing Eve) and inspired by Benjamin Woolley’s nonfiction book The King’s Assassin—but the real gem is Moore, who is

fabulously cutthroat as the cunning but downtrodden Mary. Using her naive second-eldest son to plot her family’s rise, she sends George to France to gain some carnal knowledge (among other lessons that will transform him into a worldly catch). The two set their sights on the throne immediately upon his return, and the monarch’s longtime fling, Earl Somerset (Laurie Davidson), is enraged by the Villiers family’s attempts to unseat him.

While Somerset and others at court doubt the depths to which Mary and George will sink to change their fates, history tells us otherwise. And while their plot will succeed, there’s always a price: In this case, heavy is the head that seeks the crown. —Kelli Boyle