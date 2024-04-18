The 50 Best Historical Dramas: ‘The Crown,’ ‘Mary & George’ & More Shows About Royals
TV Insider’s countdown of the 50 best historical dramas on TV continues with a glitzy addition: royals. Family dynasties from history books are ripe for the TV drama picking. Here are the ones we love the most, from modern renditions like The Crown and Mary & George to former hits like Wolf Hall (soon to return!), Versailles, and more.
Hey there, historians! Join us in our countdown of the 50 Best Historical Dramas, from both television and film. Be sure to check out TV Insider’s April 2024 issue, currently on newsstands.
