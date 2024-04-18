The 50 Best Historical Dramas: ‘The Crown,’ ‘Mary & George’ & More Shows About Royals

TV Insider’s countdown of the 50 best historical dramas on TV continues with a glitzy addition: royals. Family dynasties from history books are ripe for the TV drama picking. Here are the ones we love the most, from modern renditions like The Crown and Mary & George to former hits like Wolf Hall (soon to return!), Versailles, and more.

Hey there, historians! Join us in our countdown of the 50 Best Historical Dramas, from both television and film. Be sure to check out TV Insider’s April 2024 issue, currently on newsstands.

 

Damian Lewis and Mark Rylance in 'Wolf Hall'
PBS Masterpiece

Wolf Hall (PBS Masterpiece Prime Video Channel)

Watch as Thomas Cromwell (Mark Rylance) deftly works his way from being the son of a blacksmith to King Henry VIII’s (Damian Lewis, above) closest adviser in this 2015 drama, which also stars a pre-Crown Claire Foy as Anne Boleyn. The show’s tightly written, richly complex story about Cromwell’s rise to power and his political dealings helped it earn Golden Globe and Peabody awards.

Samantha Morton as Catherine De Medici, ‘A New Era',
Shanna Besson / ©Starz / Courtesy Everett Collection

The Serpent Queen (Starz, The Roku Channel, Prime Video)

When orphaned teenager Catherine de Medici (The Walking Dead’s Samantha Morton, above) arrives at the French court, her role is clear: Produce heirs with her soon-to-be husband. Morton commands the screen in this 2022 series, which shows how Catherine used clever political moves to position herself as France’s queen, a role she held from 1547 to 1559. After her death, her sons sat on the throne.

George Blagden as Louis XIV in 'Versailles'
AJ Pics / Alamy Stock Photo

Versailles (Prime Video)

The year is 1667, and 28-year-old King Louis XIV (George Blagden, above), in control of France, decides to transform a royal hunting lodge into one of the world’s most beautiful palaces.The result is a sexy, beautiful 2015–18 soap opera that pays homage to the rumors and relationships that defined Louis’ early reign—including his close relationship with gay brother Philippe (Alexander Vlahos).

The Tudors - Jonathan Rhys Meyers, Natalie Dormer
Jonathan Hession / Showtime / Everett Collection

The Tudors (Prime Video, Paramount+)

Many stories have been told about King Henry VIII. This one—a stunning period drama that aired for four seasons from 2007 to 2010—is a lavish tale of Henry’s (Jonathan Rhys Meyers) 40-year reign. That includes relationships with his famous six wives, like Anne Boleyn (Game of ThronesNatalie Dormer, above, with Meyers) and Catherine of Aragon, his struggle with the pope over his divorces and the separation of the Church of England.

Imelda Staunton in the Crown
Netflix

The Crown (Netflix)

Beginning with her marriage to Prince Philip in 1947 and chronicling her years as a ruler up into the 21st century, the six-season drama has painted a portrait of Queen Elizabeth II (portrayed in her later years by Imelda Staunton, above) unlike any other historical narrative. Awarded multiple times over for its acting, directing and writing, the show paints an explosive, insightful portrait of the world’s most private public family. Its A-list cast includes Gillian Anderson, Olivia Colman, Matt Smith, Tobias Menzies, Claire Foy, Jonathan Pryce and Helena Bonham Carter.

The cast of Mary & George
Sky Studios Limited

Mary & George (Starz)

“If I looked like you, I’d rule the f—ing planet.” So says Oscar winner Julianne Moore’s scheming Mary Villiers, countess of Buckingham, to her beautiful son George (Red, White & Royal Blue’s Nicholas Galitzine, above center, next to Moore). She’s not wrong: His face may just launch a thousand ships in this new limited series based on the true story of a 17th century England mother-son duo who famously launched a plan to seduce King James I (MayfliesTony Curran, having a ball).

The king’s desire to be loved by and subservient to ambitious young men makes him a prime target for families desperate to raise their social standing. Sex, romance and betrayal may define this sumptuous seven-episode drama written by D.C. Moore (Killing Eve) and inspired by Benjamin Woolley’s nonfiction book The King’s Assassin—but the real gem is Moore, who is
fabulously cutthroat as the cunning but downtrodden Mary. Using her naive second-eldest son to plot her family’s rise, she sends George to France to gain some carnal knowledge (among other lessons that will transform him into a worldly catch). The two set their sights on the throne immediately upon his return, and the monarch’s longtime fling, Earl Somerset (Laurie Davidson), is enraged by the Villiers family’s attempts to unseat him.

While Somerset and others at court doubt the depths to which Mary and George will sink to change their fates, history tells us otherwise. And while their plot will succeed, there’s always a price: In this case, heavy is the head that seeks the crown. —Kelli Boyle

Jeremy Irons in The Borgias
Jonathan Hession / © Showtime Network / Courtesy: Everett Collection

The Borgias (Paramount+)

Holy shenanigans! The Borgias were a supremely powerful 15th century family who stopped at nothing in their quest to win the papacy, and this Emmy-winning drama serves them up in all their deadly, messy, delicious glory. Officiating over three seasons, from 2011 to 2013, Jeremy Irons (above) starred as devious Pope Alexander VI. Don’t expect him to take a vow of celibacy!

Richard Madden in Medici Masters of Florence
Album / Alamy Stock Photo

Medici: Masters of Florence (Netflix)

A post-Game of Thrones Richard Madden (above) headlines the first of this series’ three seasons about the powerful 15th century banking family who were the money managers behind the Vatican. After the death of patriarch Giovanni de’ Medici (Dustin Hoffman), Madden’s Cosimo becomes a sly power broker—often undone by his own foolish heart.

