‘Dancing With the Stars’: Mauricio Umansky & Emma Slater Open up About Shocking Elimination

Having earned a score of 31 from the judges for their Argentine tango and picking up an additional two points in the Hustle and Charleston group elimination dance, Mauricio Umansky (The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills) and partner Emma Slater weren’t at the bottom of the scoreboard on Dancing With the Stars. However, the two were sent home after fan votes were factored into the results.

The real estate mogul and his pro partner, to whom he’d been erroneous romantically linked, chatted with TV Insider on the ballroom floor after the live broadcast ended.

“I’m shocked,” Umansky said about his elimination. “It would have been nice to have gone another week,” Slater added. “This journey doesn’t last forever. We’ve been aware of that.”

She may be philosophical about their departure, but Slater says it’ll still sting when she’s not learning a new dance with Umansky later this week. “We’ve had the mindset that we can only do our best and just go in there and give it our all every single week and whenever it was going to end, we’d be proud of ourselves,” Slater said.

“It always feels really upsetting because you realize you don’t get to go into rehearsals the next day and train for the next [dance],” she lamented.

“I really enjoyed this journey,” Umansky shared. “I love it. I want to dance. This is not the end of my dancing life.”

Might he join Slater and the other DWTS pros when the show goes on tour starting in January 2024? “Maybe,” the realtor reality star responded. “We’re talking about it. I mean, I really enjoyed this.”

“I think Mauricio has a future as a dancer,” Slater stated. “He’s a busy guy. He’s a real estate king. He’s busy. He didn’t have to do this show but he did and he crushed it every single week. I think he’s proof that he could go on tour.”

And what does the real estate mogul think of Slater — a real estate professional — and her ability to succeed in his world? “Are you kidding me?” Umansky replied. “She’s an amazing human being. She can crush real estate if she wants to.”

While Umansky ended his quest to win the Len Goodman Mirrorball trophy on Halloween, another star, Ariana Madix (Vanderpump Rules), who is paired with Pasha Pashkov, was told by judge Carrie Ann Inaba that she could win the competition. Madix knows comments like that aren’t made lightly.

“Carrie Ann is a tough critic, and to hear that from her was really an incredible feeling,” Madix said. “I just really want to continue to live up to [what she said], and I don’t want to let her down in the weeks to come.”

Inaba wasn’t the only one who praised Madix and Pashkov. Judge Bruno Tonioli gave the pair their first “10.”

“I could have cried when that happened,” Madix shared. “Honestly, that was an incredible feeling. It’s hard to process in the moment how that felt because it just means the hard work is paying off. It means that other people are seeing the hard work. There’s no better reward.”

Part of the joy that would come from winning the Len Goodman Mirrorball trophy, Madix said, would be knowing that Pashkov would be taking home his first trophy, too. “I would love to be able to be a good partner in that sense,” Madix said, “and take it all the way.”

Dancing With the Stars, Tuesdays, 8/7c, ABC and Disney+