The Duke, who? Miss Eliza Scarlet (Kate Phillips) is getting a new partner in Miss Scarlet Season 5. Tom Durant-Pritchard has joined the cast of the show, which is currently filming in Belgrade, Serbia.

Durant-Pritchard will play Alexander Blake, a handsome former soldier and respected detective inspector who joins the force at Scotland Yard to replace William “The Duke” Wellington who has gone to America. Shortly after he starts his new job, he meets Eliza.

Alexander is not particularly shocked by a woman working as a private eye, so Eliza takes this to mean she’ll be given more cases. But their relationship gets off to a rocky start since Blake has decided not to allow private detectives to aid in his investigations. As Blake and Miss Scarlet cross paths at various crime scenes across London, they can’t help but develop mutual respect for one another, and perhaps even an attraction.

“I am thrilled to be joining the team and to become part of the Scarlet family. Working with Kate has been a dream and she’s been so welcoming,” Durant-Pritchard said in a statement.

Miss Scarlet Limited’s Patty Lenahan Ishimoto added, “Rachael and Ben, our talented writers, have crafted yet another captivating character in Alexander Blake and Tom brings him to life brilliantly. He is generous with his wit and charm and truly a welcome addition to the team.”

Phillips and Durant-Pritchard will be joined by series regulars Evan McCabe as Detective Fitzroy, Cathy Belton as Ivy, Felix Scott as Patrick Nash, Paul Bazely as Clarence, Simon Ludders as Mr. Potts, and Tim Chipping as Detective Phelps who have all returned for Season 5.

Durant-Pritchard’s casting comes after Stuart Martin bid farewell to The Duke at the end of Season 4. The series, originally titled Miss Scarlet and The Duke, had to be retitled Miss Scarlet.

Miss Scarlet, Season 5, 2025, Masterpiece on PBS