It will be worth it. That’s what the first two seasons of Good Omens have taught us as we await the third to return.

The Prime Video series, based on the book of the same name by Neil Gaiman and Sir Terry Pratchett and now expanding on that story, began by following the angel Aziraphale (Michael Sheen) and the demon Crowley (David Tennant) over the (many, many years, since before the beginning) leading up to their attempt to stop Armageddon after the birth of the antichrist. The second season moved beyond the book and saw Aziraphale and Crowley hiding the amnesiac archangel Gabriel (Jon Hamm) from both Heaven and Hell before it ended in heartbreak.

We know it will be some time before we find out what happens next, so below, we’re gathering everything we know about the future of Good Omens, including teases we got from Gaiman.

Where Did Good Omens Season 2 Leave Crowley & Aziraphale?

After Gabriel regained his memories—he’d opposed Armageddon, Take 2—he went off with Beelzebub (Shelley Conn) after the two fell for each other while discussing the failed attempt at ending the world in Season 1. While The Metatron (Derek Jacobi) pitched to Aziraphale that he take over as Supreme Archangel, humans Nina (Nina Sosanya) and Maggie (Maggie Service) called Crowley out on meddling in their lives and encouraged him to talk to the angel.

But before the demon could, Aziraphale interrupted, excited about his job offer and the proposal that he could bring Crowley back to Heaven to be his second-in-command, reinstated as an angel. Crowley turned him down, confessed (in his way) that he wanted them to “be us,” and kissed him. When Aziraphale told him he forgave him, Crowley left. The season ended with the two separated, with Aziraphale heading up to Heaven with The Metatron—who thought he’d be the right choice to help usher in the Second Coming—and Crowley driving off in his Bentley. What that means for their relationship in Season 3 is just one burning question we have.

“I knew where I needed them at the beginning of Season 3; that was something that I’d known for a very long time,” Gaiman told TV Insider at the Writers Guild Awards in April 2024. “I remember sitting with John Finnemore, with whom I co-wrote Season 2 and talking maybe in 2019, 2020, about the shape of the story. And John was saying, ‘Well, we need an ending. We’ve got everything planned out, but we don’t have the last 10 minutes. How is it going to end?’ And when he asked me, I knew exactly how it was going to end and I explained to him that it was going to end with a kiss and suddenly everything fell into place.”

Will Good Omens Be Back for a Third Season?

Yes, and Season 3 will be the final one, it was announced in December 2023, nearly five months after the second dropped.

What Will Good Omens Season 3 Be About?

When Prime Video announced the renewal, it also said that the third season “will bring to life a serendipitous conversation from almost 35 years ago, between Neil Gaiman and the late Sir Terry Pratchett, where they mapped out ‘what happens next’ to the wonderful characters” from their novel.

In a statement, Gaiman said, “I’m so happy finally to be able to finish the story Terry and I plotted in 1989 and in 2006. Terry was determined that if we made Good Omens for television, we could take the story all the way to the end. Season One was all about averting Armageddon, dangerous prophecies, and the End of the World. Season Two was sweet and gentle, although it may have ended less joyfully than a certain Angel and Demon might have hoped. Now in Season Three, we will deal once more with the end of the world. The plans for Armageddon are going wrong. Only Crowley and Aziraphale working together can hope to put it right. And they aren’t talking.”

“I’m writing it currently, so I don’t know what I can say other than I got a video message from David Tennant this morning asking me where the scripts were, because he wants to read more of them. He’s only read the first three and he’s very excited to find out what happens next,” Gaiman told TV Insider in April 2024. “It’s going to be fun. Some people that you love will be coming back; some that you expect, some that you don’t. And it’s more like the high-paced, high stakes madness of Season 1, I think, than it is like the sort of gentle, romantic, funny, sweet Season 2.”

Are Michael Sheen & David Tennant Returning?

Yes, Sheen and Tennant will be back as Aziraphale and Crowley.

Who Else Will Be Back?

No one else has been officially announced as returning.

Who Else Could Return?

As Gaiman told us, “Some people that you love will be coming back; some that you expect, some that you don’t.”

Given the end of Season 2, with Aziraphale heading up to Heaven, it seems likely that The Metatron (Jacobi), Michael (Doon Mackichan), Uriel (Gloria Obianyo), and Saraqael (Liz Carr) will be back. With Muriel (Quelin Sepulveda) left in Aziraphale’s bookshop, we could see them as well. However, it is also possible that any of these roles could be recast, as was the case with Beelzebub with the first two seasons (Anna Maxwell Martin, then Conn). Actors could also play another part, as Sosanya, Service, and Miranda Richardson have in the two seasons; it seems more likely that Richardson, if she does return, will be back as Shax (Season 2) than Madame Tracy (Season 1)—or both!

Other familiar faces who could return alongside Sheen and Tennant include Sam Taylor Buck as Adam Young (the antichrist), Adria Arjona as Anathema Device (occultist), Michael McKean as Witchfinder Sergeant Shadwell, Jack Whitehall as Newton Pulsifer, and Brian Cox voicing Death from Season 1. And we’d love to see more of Nina and Maggie after becoming invested in their love story in Season 2.

And we’d be shocked if Frances McDormand didn’t return to voice God.

When Will Filming Begin?

“We start shooting [Season 3] in January,” Gaiman told Deadline in April 2024. When the third season renewal was announced, Prime Video said filming would take place in Scotland.

When Will Good Omens Season 3 Premiere?

Season 1 premiered in May 2019, and Season 2 dropped in July 2023. With filming not starting on Season 3 until January 2025, chances are the earliest that the episodes will be released is sometime in 2026, maybe even early 2027.

How Many Episodes Will It Be?

That has yet to be officially announced. The first two seasons were six episodes each, and we’ll have to wait to see if the third and final one follows suit.