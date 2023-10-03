‘Dancing With the Stars’ Elimination Shocker on Latin Night (RECAP)

Don’t Miss All the Twists and Turns! Subscribe to our Dancing With the Stars Newsletter:

Warning: The following contains MAJOR spoilers for the Dancing With the Stars Season 32.]

The ballroom turned into a fun fiesta for “Latin Night” on Dancing with the Stars. After Veep star Matt Walsh and his pro-Koko Iwasaki were sent home during the premiere, the remaining 13 couples were tasked to learn routines that celebrated Latin heritage.

Hours before showtime, it was announced that Charity Lawson‘s pro partner Artem Chigvintsev tested positive for COVID and had to sit out the show. Dance troupe member Ezra stepped in as partner with The Bachelorette. Helping set the tone for the evening was a caliente dance routine to the sounds of Rosalia’s “Despechá”, choreographed by pros Daniella Karagach and Pasha Pashkov.

Judges Carrie Ann Inaba, Bruno Toniolli, and Derek Hough then gave their critiques and scores. Unfortunately, the party was over for another star. Combining the judges’ scores with viewer voting, Julianne Hough and Alfonso Ribeiro announced Jamie Lynn Spears and Alan Bersten were going home. A real shocker considering how much potential and fan following she had. Adrian Peterson and Britt Stewart rounded out the bottom two.

Which celebs brought the fire during week 2? Find out below.

Lele Pons & Brandon Armstrong



Dance: Samba to “Gasolina” — Daddy Yankee

Score: 21

The Venezuelan was in her element alongside partner Brandon Armstrong.

Tyson Beckford & Jenna Johnson



Dance: Salsa to “Aguanilé” — Willie Colón & Héctor Lavoe

Score: 18

The model and actor wanted to represent his Panamanian roots. This lift master redeemed himself after a bottom-three performance last week.

Barry Williams & Peta Murgatroyd



Dance: Cha-cha-cha to “Oye Cómo Va” — Tito Puente

Score: 15

The 69-year-old was challenged by Peta to unlock his “dirty” side. “Bad” Brady Bunch Barry slipped a little bit in performance from judges’ scores. Were they a little hard on the TV star?

Adrian Peterson & Britt Stewart



Dance: Samba to “Taki Taki” — DJ Snake, feat. Selena Gomez, Ozuna & Cardi B

Score: 15

The NFL player worked on replacing the scowl with a joyful smile. Smiles were there, but the moves weren’t listening to the judges.

Mira Sorvino & Gleb Savchenko



Dance: Salsa to “Bailando” — Enrique Iglesias

Score: 18

The Academy Award-winner danced in honor of a late friend who taught her salsa. Judges see potential but want some more attack and confidence.

Xochitl Gomez & Val Chmerkovskiy



Dance: Salsa to “Don’t Go Yet” — Camila Cabello

Score: 24

The Marvel star revealed a fear of heights, which could create challenges on the dance floor. But not for her apparently as she shined. Carrie Ann said salsa is her superpower.

Ariana Madix & Pasha Pashkov



Dance: Samba to “Me Porto Bonito” — Bad Bunny & Chencho Corleone

Score: 20

The Vanderpump Rules was aiming for 8s this week and took on some more difficult choreography to get there. Derek appreciated the samba roll. However, the judges overall saw some missteps.

Mauricio Umansky & Emma Slater



Dance: Salsa to “Quimbara” — Celia Cruz, Willie Colón, Johnny Pacheco Y Su Charanga

Score: 12

The real estate mogul looked to rebound from the bottom two and represent Mexico proudly. Sadly, he lost his footing. Judges gave him props for how he kept going.

Alyson Hannigan & Sasha Farber



Dance: Tango to “Can’t Remember to Forget You” — Shakira, feat. Rihanna

Score: 19

The TV and movie star worked on bringing out passion and sensuality. For the judges, it was mission accomplished.

Charity Lawson & Ezra Sousa



Dance: Cha-cha-cha to “She Bangs” — Ricky Martin

Score: 21

With Artem out, Charity had to work with a different partner while hoping to stay at the top of the leaderboard. It wasn’t the top but still among the high scores.

Harry Jowsey & Rylee Arnold



Dance: Salsa to “Arranca” — Becky G, feat. Omega

Score: 15

The social media and reality star concentrated on nailing down those moves. The judges saw some improvement.

Jamie Lynn Spears & Alan Bersten



Dance: Cha-cha-cha to “Shake Señora” — Pitbull, feat. T-Pain & Sean Paul

Score: 16

Jamie Lynn channeled a sexy side and aimed to come out of her comfort zone. Despite timing issues and some mistakes, the judges could see more confidence. But ultimately it proved not to be enough.

Jason Mraz & Daniella Karagach



Dance: Rumba to “Quizás, Quizás, Quizás” — Andrea Bocelli, feat. Jennifer Lopez

Score: 24

The Grammy winner was feeling the pressure after setting a high bar during the premiere. He closed out the show on a high note. Mraz’s hips don’t lie. He tied with Xochitl at the top of the leaderboard.

Dancing with the Stars, Tuesdays, 8/7c, ABC and Disney+