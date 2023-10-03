‘Dancing With the Stars’ Elimination Shocker on Latin Night (RECAP)

Scott Fishman
1 Comment
Lele Pons and Brandon Armstrong on Dancing With The Stars
ABC

Dancing With the Stars

Latin Night

Season 32 • Episode 2

« EPISODE 1
Premiere

Warning: The following contains MAJOR spoilers for the Dancing With the Stars Season 32.]

The ballroom turned into a fun fiesta for “Latin Night” on Dancing with the Stars. After Veep star Matt Walsh and his pro-Koko Iwasaki were sent home during the premiere, the remaining 13 couples were tasked to learn routines that celebrated Latin heritage.

Hours before showtime, it was announced that Charity Lawson‘s pro partner Artem Chigvintsev tested positive for COVID and had to sit out the show. Dance troupe member Ezra stepped in as partner with The Bachelorette. Helping set the tone for the evening was a caliente dance routine to the sounds of Rosalia’s “Despechá”, choreographed by pros Daniella Karagach and Pasha Pashkov.

Judges Carrie Ann Inaba, Bruno Toniolli, and Derek Hough then gave their critiques and scores. Unfortunately, the party was over for another star.  Combining the judges’ scores with viewer voting, Julianne Hough and Alfonso Ribeiro announced Jamie Lynn Spears and Alan Bersten were going home. A real shocker considering how much potential and fan following she had. Adrian Peterson and Britt Stewart rounded out the bottom two.

Which celebs brought the fire during week 2? Find out below.

Lele Pons & Brandon Armstrong

Lele Pons

ABC

Dance: Samba to “Gasolina” — Daddy Yankee
Score: 21
The Venezuelan was in her element alongside partner Brandon Armstrong.

Tyson Beckford & Jenna Johnson

Tyson Beckford

ABC

Dance: Salsa to “Aguanilé” — Willie Colón & Héctor Lavoe
Score: 18
The model and actor wanted to represent his Panamanian roots. This lift master redeemed himself after a bottom-three performance last week.

Barry Williams & Peta Murgatroyd

Barry Williams

ABC

Dance: Cha-cha-cha to “Oye Cómo Va” — Tito Puente
Score: 15
The 69-year-old was challenged by Peta to unlock his “dirty” side. “Bad” Brady Bunch Barry slipped a little bit in performance from judges’ scores. Were they a little hard on the TV star?

Adrian Peterson & Britt Stewart

Adrian Peterson

ABC

Dance: Samba to “Taki Taki” — DJ Snake, feat. Selena Gomez, Ozuna & Cardi B
Score: 15
The NFL player worked on replacing the scowl with a joyful smile. Smiles were there, but the moves weren’t listening to the judges.

Mira Sorvino & Gleb Savchenko

Mira Sorvino

ABC

Dance: Salsa to “Bailando” — Enrique Iglesias
Score: 18
The Academy Award-winner danced in honor of a late friend who taught her salsa. Judges see potential but want some more attack and confidence.

Xochitl Gomez & Val Chmerkovskiy

Xochitl Gomez

ABC

Dance: Salsa to “Don’t Go Yet” — Camila Cabello
Score: 24
The Marvel star revealed a fear of heights, which could create challenges on the dance floor. But not for her apparently as she shined. Carrie Ann said salsa is her superpower.

Ariana Madix & Pasha Pashkov

Ariana Madix

ABC

Dance: Samba to “Me Porto Bonito” — Bad Bunny & Chencho Corleone
Score: 20
The Vanderpump Rules was aiming for 8s this week and took on some more difficult choreography to get there. Derek appreciated the samba roll. However, the judges overall saw some missteps.

Mauricio Umansky & Emma Slater

Mauricio Umansky

ABC

Dance: Salsa to “Quimbara” — Celia Cruz, Willie Colón, Johnny Pacheco Y Su Charanga
Score: 12
The real estate mogul looked to rebound from the bottom two and represent Mexico proudly. Sadly, he lost his footing. Judges gave him props for how he kept going.

Alyson Hannigan & Sasha Farber

Alyson Hannigan

ABC

Dance: Tango to “Can’t Remember to Forget You” — Shakira, feat. Rihanna
Score: 19
The TV and movie star worked on bringing out passion and sensuality. For the judges, it was mission accomplished.

Charity Lawson & Ezra Sousa

Charity Lawson

ABC

Dance: Cha-cha-cha to “She Bangs” — Ricky Martin
Score: 21
With Artem out, Charity had to work with a different partner while hoping to stay at the top of the leaderboard. It wasn’t the top but still among the high scores.

Harry Jowsey & Rylee Arnold

Harry Jowsey

ABC

Dance: Salsa to “Arranca” — Becky G, feat. Omega
Score: 15
The social media and reality star concentrated on nailing down those moves. The judges saw some improvement.

Jamie Lynn Spears & Alan Bersten

Jamie Lynn Spears

ABC

Dance: Cha-cha-cha to “Shake Señora” — Pitbull, feat. T-Pain & Sean Paul
Score: 16
Jamie Lynn channeled a sexy side and aimed to come out of her comfort zone. Despite timing issues and some mistakes, the judges could see more confidence. But ultimately it proved not to be enough.

Jason Mraz & Daniella Karagach

Jason Mraz

ABC

Dance: Rumba to “Quizás, Quizás, Quizás” — Andrea Bocelli, feat. Jennifer Lopez
Score: 24
The Grammy winner was feeling the pressure after setting a high bar during the premiere. He closed out the show on a high note. Mraz’s hips don’t lie. He tied with Xochitl at the top of the leaderboard.

Dancing with the Stars, Tuesdays, 8/7c, ABC and Disney+

Dancing With the Stars - ABC

Dancing With the Stars where to stream

Dancing With the Stars

Adrian Peterson

Alfonso Ribeiro

Alyson Hannigan

Ariana Madix

Barry Williams

Bruno Tonioli

Carrie Ann Inaba

Charity Lawson

Derek Hough

Harry Jowsey

Jamie Lynn Spears

Jason Mraz

Julianne Hough

Lele Pons

Mauricio Umansky

Mira Sorvino

Tyson Beckford

Xochitl Gómez

Most Popular Stories on TV Insider
Pat Sajak on Wheel of Fortune
1
‘Wheel of Fortune’ Makes Embarrassing Error Without Vanna White
Rosamund Pike and Daniel Henney in The Wheel of Time
2
‘The Wheel of Time’ Boss Teases Iconic Moments in Season 2 Finale
Brian Baumgartner on Celebrity Jeopardy!
3
‘The Office’ Star Brian Baumgartner Shocks Fans on ‘Celebrity Jeopardy!’
Taika Waititi as Blackbeard reuniting with Rhys Darby's mermaid Stede in 'Our Flag Means Death' Season 2
4
‘OFMD’: How Blackbeard & Stede’s Fantastical Reunion Came Together
Christopher Meloni as Detective Elliot Stabler, Mariska Hargitay as Captain Olivia Benson in Law & Order: Organized Crime
5
‘Law & Order,’ ‘FBI’ & ‘Chicago Fire’ Writers Back at Work: When Will Shows Return to TV?