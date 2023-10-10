Don’t Miss All the Twists and Turns! Subscribe to our Dancing With the Stars Newsletter:

[Warning: The following contains MAJOR spoilers for Dancing With the Stars.]

Dancing with the Stars paid homage to some of the most iconic songs ever on “Motown Night” in week 3. Setting the mood was a pro opening number choreographed by Jamal Sims to “Dancing in the Street” by Martha and the Vandellas.

Then the dozen couples grooved to more Motown magic. These dynamic duos had to not only impress Carrie Ann Inaba, Bruno Tonioli, and Derek Hough but guest judge Michael Strahan as well. The Good Morning America host joined the panel to give his own hot takes.

<span data-mce-type="bookmark" style="display: inline-block; width: 0px; overflow: hidden; line-height: 0;" class="mce_SELRES_start">﻿</span>

The judges’ scores combined with viewer voting to send home sent home another celeb. And given the unexpected early exit of Jamie Lynn Spears and partner Alan Bersten last week, it could truly be anyone. In the end, Julianne Hough and Alfonso Ribeiro announced Tyson Beckford and Jenna Johnson were being sent home.

Do you agree with the results? Find out who was the leader of the pack and who fell to the bottom below.

Barry Williams & Peta Murgatroyd



Dance: Tango to “Get Ready” — The Temptations

Score: 25

The 69-year-old looked to redeem himself from week 2 by throwing it back and channeling his inner Bruno. Michael called him a matador. Judges saw improvement but wanted him to work on the frame. Fun fact: DWTS alum and Barry’s late TV mom Florence Henderson from The Brady Bunch inspired him to do the show.

Lele Pons & Brandon Armstrong



Dance: Cha-cha-cha to “Super Freak” — Rick James

Score: 27

The Venezuelan worked on the refinement and control, which was easier said than done with the song choice. She lost balance during the routine. Judges felt it wasn’t her best.

Mauricio Umansky & Emma Slater

Dance: Foxtrot to “Working My Way Back to You” — The Spinners

Score: 23

The real estate mogul looked to pick himself back up after last week. He also felt the stress of reliving the marriage drama with Kyle Richards unfolding on The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills. Judges saw progress made, but Derek and Bruno still gave him 5s.

Jason Mraz & Daniella Karagach



Dance: Jive to “Do You Love Me” — The Contours

Score: 34

The early favorite put his stamina and cardio to the test. Needless to say, the musician tore the house down. Carrie Ann and Michael gave out the first 9s of the season.

Alyson Hannigan & Sasha Farber

Dance: Foxtrot to “Ain’t No Mountain High Enough” — Marvin Gaye & Tammi Terrell

Score: 24

After making strides in Week 2 the TV and movie star aimed to keep the momentum going. The song makes her think of her family who were in attendance. Judges can see confidence growing. Alyson revealed that she was sick (perhaps stomach bug) leading up to showtime.

Tyson Beckford & Jenna Johnson



Dance: Foxtrot to “Master Blaster (Jammin’)” — Stevie Wonder

Score: 20

The model and actor who rocked an afro said he was neighbors with Stevie Wonder, so he wanted to rep him well. Judges noticed some stumbles in the reggae-infused performance.

Charity Lawson & Artem Chigvintsev



Dance: Foxtrot to “My Girl” — The Temptations

Score: 32

Artem returned as pro with Charity after recovering from COVID. Extra motivation to do well was a visit from The Bachelorette‘s dad in rehearsal. She wants that to be the father-daughter dance song at her wedding. Bruno dubbed it a gold standard foxtrot.

Mira Sorvino & Gleb Savchenko



Dance: Cha-cha-cha to “Let’s Get It On” — Marvin Gaye

Score: 26

The award-winning looked to turn up the heat by getting into character. Judges felt like all the mechanics were there but Carrie Ann and Derek wanted more energy shown throughout.

Ariana Madix & Pasha Pashkov

Dance: Quickstep to “You Can’t Hurry Love” — The Supremes

Score: 34

The Vanderpump Rules star dedicated the dance to her late dad. The added motivation provided an extra boost. Carrie Ann felt the need to give the reality star a hug and gave her a 9 along with Michael. She rocked some bedazzled Keds-like shoes rather than the typical heels. Her ankle looked wrapped in the camera closeup, so could she be battling through an injury?

Adrian Peterson & Britt Stewart



Dance: Quickstep to “I Want You Back” — The Jackson 5

Score: 22

The NFL star wanted to come in strong after landing in the bottom two last week. Britt approached the rehearsal like football training. Much like Tyson, he also went with a fly afro of his own. Derek called it his best dance, despite having things to work through. I love that Britt still does American Sign Language after learning while working with former partner and now boyfriend Daniel Durant.

Harry Jowsey & Rylee Arnold



Dance: Foxtrot to “Easy” — Commodores

Score: 24

The reality star focused on unfreezing those hips with Rylee, who played drill sergeant in rehearsal. Bruno saw some thawing. Carrie Ann was impressed but musicality needs work. Harry melted hearing the nice things said about him.

Xochitl Gomez & Val Chmerkovskiy

Dance: Foxtrot to “My Guy” — Mary Wells

Score: 32

The Marvel star is riding on a high and looking to level up. Her goal was to show more refinement. They ended the show on a high note. Judges appreciated the elegance and joy she brought.

Dancing with the Stars, Tuesdays, 8/7c, ABC and Disney+