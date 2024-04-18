Like Sands Through the Hourglass… For exclusive news and updates, subscribe to our Days of our Lives Newsletter:

Paul Telfer brings more than pecs appeal to his role as Xander Cook on Days of Our Lives. The Daytime Emmy-nominated actor infuses his roguish character with charm and vulnerability, making his pairing with Linsey Godfrey’s Sarah a favorite among viewers.

TV Insider caught up with the Scottish-born performer about his recent shoot for Playgirl, the Xander/Sarah pairing, and the show’s greatest off-screen love story between the late Bill Hayes (Doug) and his wife of nearly 50 years, Susan Seaforth Hayes (Julie).

Who better to bring back Playgirl than the hunks of Days who were no strangers to the magazine’s cover back in the 1990s? It’s a great way to remind viewers Days is now on Peacock, NBC’s streaming service.

Paul Telfer: We’re still serving up hot, hunky love in the afternoon. We did the shoot with a certain level of – for want of a better word – tastefulness. I think we were all, understandably, a little bit nervous about what was going to be expected of us. We were told that we wouldn’t be shooting anything different from what we shoot on the show – [Laughs] but then, we were like, ‘We shoot a lot on the show!’

You guys all seemed to be having fun.

Yes. It ended up being a very casual, almost goofy atmosphere. It was kind of lovely. The pictures came out very cute. There are some hunky expressions but it’s all just kind of cheeky.

In the interview [note: yes, there is an interview], you talk about how you enjoy getting to delve into a character and show many different sides to him. Xander has transformed from this hired muscle/kidnapper to someone more heroic – we root for him to win.

Yeah. To shift from what was on paper – a charming psychopath – over the years, to this more vulnerable, more insecure but still [a man who is] yearning for love, yearning for all the things that a more heroic character would want…you get to go through that process and you’re given the time to do it. That has been really lovely. We’re not just tough guys or shirtless guys. We’re also lawyers and doctors and yada, yada, yada – but with their shirts on.

Do you have to do anything special to prepare for the shoot? Extra pushups? No carbs a few days before the shoot?

I believe we all had a bit of notice. Leading up to it, I had actually been sick for a couple of days. I had a nasty cold or flu. There’s that old expression “feed a cold, starve a fever.” [Chuckles] I was feeding my cold! I just could not help myself. I was full of fried chicken and mashed potatoes by the time I got there. Luckily, I’m never that far out of shape because of the nature of our show. My character is often shirtless so I can’t ever get too crazy.

All five of you – Bryan Dattilo (Lucas), Eric Martsolf (Brady), Christopher Sean (Paul), and Robert Scott Wilson (Alexander) – got plenty of press from this. Not to embarrass you but there were a few headlines that singled you out by name.

That was very sweet that they used my picture to launch it. But I think that was less about me or the shape I’m in and it was more about [going with] a sweet picture where I was smiling. I think the vibe they wanted to put out was…very accessible, non-threatening, and kind of loveable, you know?

Days fans have embraced your onscreen romance with Linsey Godfrey’s Sarah. They’ve broken up, but fate often brings them back together.

For the longest time, Sarah was almost this aspirational figure for Xander. He lusted after her and thought she was beautiful and impressive, being a doctor. She was part of a legitimate family [the Hortons] in Salem. Over the years, it grew to being this deep and profound love. Xander developed this desire to not be her equal but to be worthy of [her love]. That’s the shift that’s happened over these last [few] years. She’s become more accepting of him and has seen him struggle to be what he thinks she needs him to be.

Instead of trying so hard, he’s just been more of his authentic self in front of her, more vulnerable. He’s explained to her what he needs and what they need from each other. Now, I think they’re more solid and more honest than they’ve ever been with each other. It’s nice. Even though we play similar beats, they’re reconfigured in this new attitude. That makes it all fresh for us, too.

Later this year, Days will honor the late, great Bill Hayes when his character’s (Doug) death is written into the show. Did you ever get to work with him?

In the group scenes, mostly. I did work directly with his wife, Susan [Seaforth Hayes, Julie], when Xander was sleeping on the Horton couch.

Forget about Xander kidnapping people and his other misdeeds – Julie was aghast when Xander was unfamiliar with her beloved, late grandmother Alice (Frances Reid) and her famous donuts!

[Susan] is fantastic. My wife, Carmen [Cusack, a Tony Award-nominated actress], and I are pretty close to the family. This whole period of time has been obviously very difficult and yet also kind of beautiful, seeing the way the family has managed to come together.

What’s been the most surprising reaction you’ve gotten on the Playgirl shoot?

Honestly? [Laughs] There was this one post on Instagram, a comment. It was from an older woman, someone in the later part of her life. Her comment was just “Moist…and loving it.” Honestly, I just barked with laughter for a few good minutes after that. I was like, “Well, if I can provide any service…I’m happy to!” I salute that lady. Happy to be of service!

Days of Our Lives, streams daily, Peacock