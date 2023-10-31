‘Dancing with the Stars’: Who Wowed & Who Got Eliminated on Monster Night

Don’t Miss All the Twists and Turns! Subscribe to our Dancing With the Stars Newsletter:

[Warning: The following contains MAJOR spoilers for Dancing with the Stars]

The remaining nine couples on Dancing with the Stars got in the Halloween spirit for “Monster Night.” After last week’s surprising elimination of Mira Sorvino and Gleb Savchenko, the duos knew they needed to bring some frightfully good routines to the ballroom to survive in the competition.

Those left not only had to impress Carrie Ann Inaba, Bruno Toniolli, and Derek Hough with their content, footwork, holds, etc. An added treat was actress and season 10 celeb Niecy Nash-Betts, who served as a guest judge in a hot AF Jessica Rabbit costume. Wardrobe, hair, and makeup once again brought it with some killer looks for the occasion.

Along with their normal dances, couples competed in the “Dance Monster-thon” for bonus points. The dancers had to learn the Hustle and Charleston for “Stayin’ Alive” from the Bee Gees and “Grim Grinning Ghosts” from Kris Bowers.

Judges’ scores and viewer voting with “Monster-thon” points factored into the results. In the end, Julianne Hough and Alfonso Ribeiro announced Mauricio Umansky and Emma Slater were going home.

Check out how the spooktacular evening unfolded.

Jason Mraz & Daniella Karagach



Dance: Contemporary to “Zombie” from The Cranberries

Score: 36

The Grammy-winning singer was on the hunt for an elusive 10. For the dance, the two played mummy zombies fighting for survival. Jason was challenged by Daniella to perform a lift. Derek loved the intro and thought it was a fantastic way to start the night. Niecy was connected to the characters. Bruno loved watching the goth drama play out. Carrie-Ann compared him to a chameleon with his movement.

Alyson Hannigan & Sasha Farber



Dance: Paso doble to “Supermassive Black Hole” from Muse

Score: 29

The Buffy the Vampire Slayer was no stranger to channeling a bloodsucker. She dedicated the dance to the fans that have stuck with her over the decades. Niecy thought she could have shown a little more grace coming out but loved the energy. Bruno called it a Paso with bite and gave Alyson her first 8. Carrie-Ann found it was her best so far, despite some mistakes. Derek saw more power and attack.

Xochitl Gomez & Val Chmerkovskiy

Dance: Contemporary to “Game of Survival” from Ruelle

Score: 37

The Marvel star was looking to come out strong after getting her first 10. Val’s routine and choreography were inspired by Moon Knight comics. Xochitl was excited to show her acting skills. Bruno called her a powerful performer who commanded the stage. Carrie-Ann loved the storytelling. Derek and Niecy found her captivating. Niecy gave her a 10. There was some concern for the actress after the dance like she might have worked through an injury. Val carried her to the backstage for the interview with Julianne. If the actress was hurt, she certainly didn’t show it, winning the “Monster-thon” and five bonus points.

Harry Jowsey & Rylee Arnold



Dance: Argentine tango to “Blinding Lights” from District 78

Score: 28

After inching by last week at the bottom, the social media and reality star was looking to resurrect his standing on the leaderboard. Harry was affected by social media trolls, so Rylee surprised him with a visit from Lindsay Arnold for a pep talk. Carrie-Ann encouraged him to give them a full-body dance experience. Derek told him to focus on the good including the supporters and to breathe. “Not everyone will like you, but I like you,” Auntie Niecy said. Bruno can see he has worked hard, added content, and gained more musicality.

Barry Williams & Peta Murgatroyd



Dance: Viennese Waltz to “It’s a Man’s Man’s Man’s World” from James Brown

Score: 31

The Brady Bunch star aimed to build on last week’s breakthrough. They played Little Red Riding Hood and the Big Bad Wolf. Derek felt the character took over a little bit, causing the dance to suffer. Niecy loved the passion of the dance. Bruno would like to see more consistency. Carrie-Ann likes how he uses the space of the dance floor and connects.

Ariana Madix & Pasha Pashkov



Dance: Argentine tango to “Bad Guy” from Billie Eilish

Score: 37

After getting her best scores last week, the Vanderpump Rules star wanted to keep the momentum going. The challenge with the dance is maintaining the precision in steps with the showmanship. Niecy was impressed. Bruno called it terrific, thrilling and so, so hot. And also gave Ariana her first 10. Carrie-Ann said she has what it takes to win it. Derek appreciated the fact it was an authentic Argentine tango and well-executed.

Lele Pons & Brandon Armstrong



Dance: Paso Doble to “Bloody Mary” (TikTok Remix) from Lady Gaga

Score: 33

The singer and social media star felt the pressure to move up from the middle of the pack. Bruno dubbed it a lethal Paso Doble and gave her a 9. Carrie-Ann noticed she was not finishing her moves. Derek appreciated her power and attack but lacked a little refinement. Niecy felt she showed good footwork, yet needed some work in the arms.

Mauricio Umansky & Emma Slater



Dance: Argentine Tango to “Somebody’s Watching Me” from Rockwell

Score: 31

The real estate mogul and reality star was feeling energized after last week’s breakthrough. He fit in rehearsal in between work in New York. Carrie-Ann sees a new intensity and progress. She would like to see more strength in his core. Derek also saw improvement. Niecy appreciated the hotness between the two. Bruno saw the power but found the style was not correct.

Charity Lawson & Artem Chigvintsev



Dance: Jive to “Skeleton Sam” from LVCRFT

Score: 35

The Bachelorette star felt the added pressure of the stamina required for the dance. Derek thought it was a fantastic jive. Niecy would have liked to see more power. Bruno called it deliciously spooky fun. Carrie-Ann thought the routine was beautifully executed. Her constructive criticism was to work on making the legs more sharp.

Dancing with the Stars, Tuesdays, 8/7c, ABC and Disney+