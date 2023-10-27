Todd Chrisley Was Given Wrong Medication in Prison, Claims Lawyer

Locked-up reality star Todd Chrisley has allegedly been given the wrong medication at FPC Pensacola in Florida, which his team says is another example of the “inhumane” prison system.

According to Todd’s attorney, Jay Surgent, his client was given medication intended for another inmate. “The medical department is in shambles,” Surgent told RadarOnline.com, claiming not only was Todd given the wrong medication, but another inmate was “inadvertently” given insulin.

“The administration of this medicine rendered them unconscious and they were rushed to the hospital,” Surgent said of the inmate who supposedly received insulin.

“These types of mix-ups and mistakes are inexcusable and just another indication of how terrible these conditions are and have become,” he added.

Todd and his wife, Julie Chrisley, were convicted of bank and tax fraud last year and sentenced to a combined 19 years in federal prison. Todd was sentenced to 12 years (recently reduced to 10) at FPC Pensacola, while Julie was given seven years (reduced to just over 5) at Federal Medical Center Lexington in Kentucky.

In recent months, the Chrisleys’ attorney and their children, Savannah and Chase Chrisley, have spoken out about alleged “inhumane conditions” Todd and Julie have been facing behind bars. This included claims such as no working air conditioning or ice machines during extreme heat and snakes “slithering on the floor.”

“This summer, when the heat index in Florida was well over 100 degrees, the Navy base where the prison is located had a ‘black flag warning,’ which required no movement outside for military staff and personnel,” Surgent told RadarOnline.

“The US Navy leadership had determined that the temperatures were unsafe for outdoor movement and activities,” he continued. “However, the inmates that work on the base to do mowing, weeding and general landscaping, maintenance and manual labor, those inmates were required to work in spite of the unsafe and truly dangerous conditions.”

Surgent also claimed that Muslim inmates “are regularly being denied access and opportunity to participate in their faith-based worship services” as “the leadership at FPC Pensacola have decided these inmates should be required to work during their scheduled worship times.”

He also alleged FPC Pensacola “does very little rehabilitation,” adding “not a single person has received their GED from that institution in the last three years. Not a single one.”

Surgent added that Todd, who has apparently been teaching finance classes to his fellow inmates, is “focused and determined” to “create real, lasting systemic change within the US Justice System and particularly within the American Prison System.”