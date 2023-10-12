Todd Chrisley Believes He’s Blessed to Be in Prison Helping Other Inmates

Martin Holmes
Comments
Todd Chrisley
Frederick M. Brown/Getty Images

Chrisley Knows Best

 More

Reality TV star Todd Chrisley has opened up about his life behind bars, revealing that he believes it is God’s plan for him to help his fellow inmates.

Todd and his wife, Julie Chrisley, were convicted of bank and tax fraud last year and sentenced to a combined 19 years in prison. Their sentences have recently been reduced, with two years shaved off Todd’s initial 12-year sentence and 15 months cut from Julie’s original seven-year sentence.

The Chrisleys’ attorney and children have previously spoken out against the prison system, claiming that Todd and Julie have faced “inhuman conditions” and mistreatment from prison guards. However, according to the couple’s lawyer, Jay Surgent, Todd sees it as his divine mission to shed light on these issues and bring about change.

Surgent told TMZ that Todd has faced “gross negligence and such total disregard for human life and decency from both the staff and just the entire corrections system” while locked up at FPC Pensacola in Florida. He claims that Todd once saw an inmate suffer a seizure and didn’t get help for more than an hour.

But he says that Todd feels blessed to be able to use his platform to highlight these problems. According to Surgent, Todd plans to launch programs and resources to address the alleged issues these inmates are facing.

While there has been no direct response to the specific claims from the Chrisleys, the Federal Bureau of Prisons previously released a statement saying, “We can emphatically assure you the Federal Bureau of Prisons is committed to ensuring the safety and security of all individuals in our population, our staff, and the public. Humane treatment of the men and women in our custody is a top priority.”

Savannah Chrisley Says 'Multiple Networks' Are Vying for Family's New Reality Show
Related

Savannah Chrisley Says 'Multiple Networks' Are Vying for Family's New Reality Show

Todd and Julie’s daughter, Savannah Chrisley, revealed on a recent episode of her Unlocked podcast that her dad has been teaching classes to his fellow inmates.

“Trauma is one of them. I think another one was a financial class, which, how ironic?” Savannah shared. She also said that her mom, Julie, has been teaching classes to her fellow inmates at Federal Medical Center Lexington in Kentucky.

“[She] taught a real estate class. She’s got all these certificates from teaching and completing classes and all these things. Overachiever Julie is… always been,” Savannah stated.

Chrisley Knows Best - USA Network

Chrisley Knows Best where to stream

Chrisley Knows Best

Julie Chrisley

Savannah Chrisley

Todd Chrisley

Most Popular Stories on TV Insider
Jay Hernandez as Thomas Magnum, Perdita Weeks as Juliet Higgins in 'Magnum P.I.' - Season 5
1
‘Magnum P.I.’ Boss on Chance of Show Being Saved Again
The cast of Paramount+'s 'Frasier' revival
2
Kelsey Grammer Reveals How ‘Frasier’ Revival Pays Tribute to Niles, Daphne & Martin
KITCHENER, ONTARIO - DECEMBER 01: Marie Osmond performs at Centre In The Square on December 01, 2022 in Kitchener, Ontario. (Photo by Jeremychanphotography/Getty Images)
3
‘The Bold and the Beautiful’: Marie Osmond Set to Make Her Soap Star Debut
Michael from 'Married at First Sight' Season 17
4
‘Married at First Sight’: Get to Know the Season 17 Cast (PHOTOS)
Will and Jada Smith on red carpet
5
Jada Pinkett Smith Reveals She & Will Smith Have Been Separated Since 2016