Todd Chrisley Believes He’s Blessed to Be in Prison Helping Other Inmates

Reality TV star Todd Chrisley has opened up about his life behind bars, revealing that he believes it is God’s plan for him to help his fellow inmates.

Todd and his wife, Julie Chrisley, were convicted of bank and tax fraud last year and sentenced to a combined 19 years in prison. Their sentences have recently been reduced, with two years shaved off Todd’s initial 12-year sentence and 15 months cut from Julie’s original seven-year sentence.

The Chrisleys’ attorney and children have previously spoken out against the prison system, claiming that Todd and Julie have faced “inhuman conditions” and mistreatment from prison guards. However, according to the couple’s lawyer, Jay Surgent, Todd sees it as his divine mission to shed light on these issues and bring about change.

Surgent told TMZ that Todd has faced “gross negligence and such total disregard for human life and decency from both the staff and just the entire corrections system” while locked up at FPC Pensacola in Florida. He claims that Todd once saw an inmate suffer a seizure and didn’t get help for more than an hour.

But he says that Todd feels blessed to be able to use his platform to highlight these problems. According to Surgent, Todd plans to launch programs and resources to address the alleged issues these inmates are facing.

While there has been no direct response to the specific claims from the Chrisleys, the Federal Bureau of Prisons previously released a statement saying, “We can emphatically assure you the Federal Bureau of Prisons is committed to ensuring the safety and security of all individuals in our population, our staff, and the public. Humane treatment of the men and women in our custody is a top priority.”

Todd and Julie’s daughter, Savannah Chrisley, revealed on a recent episode of her Unlocked podcast that her dad has been teaching classes to his fellow inmates.

“Trauma is one of them. I think another one was a financial class, which, how ironic?” Savannah shared. She also said that her mom, Julie, has been teaching classes to her fellow inmates at Federal Medical Center Lexington in Kentucky.

“[She] taught a real estate class. She’s got all these certificates from teaching and completing classes and all these things. Overachiever Julie is… always been,” Savannah stated.