‘Saturday Night Live’: Lady Gaga, Pedro Pascal & Mick Jagger Cameo as Bad Bunny Hosts

A week after Taylor Swift and Travis Kelse made surprise appearances during Pete Davidson’s first time hosting Saturday Night Live, a few other superstars hit up Studio 8H for Bad Bunny’s hosting debut on the NBC series.

Pedro Pascal, for instance, popped up during Bad Bunny’s SNL monologue on Saturday, after the rapper mocked CBS for closed-captioning his 2023 Grammys performance with “[SINGING NON-ENGLISH].” (As Bad Bunny addressed the audience in Spanish, SNL viewers saw a “[SPEAKING IN NON-ENGLISH]” caption, which Bad Bunny had changed to “[SPEAKING A SEXIER LANGUAGE].”)

Eventually, Bad Bunny enlisted Pascal to be his translator. But even the Last of Us star proved unreliable. “He says I’m blessed to be here with my favorite actor, Pedro Pascal,” the actor said, jokingly mistranslating the host’s statements.

Later in the episode, Pascal reprised the character of overprotective mother Claudia Flores, from his time hosting SNL last season, with Bad Bunny joining Pascal in drag to play Tia Rosa.

And there were more surprise additions to come: Rolling Stones frontman Mick Jagger turned up for SNL’s “Telenovela” sketch on Saturday, playing the waxed-mustache father of Bad Bunny and Marcello Hernández’s characters.

Jagger also crashed the “Convent Meeting” sketch, playing Sister Kevin, a lothario posing as a nun in a plot for the (fictitious) Peacock movie Sister Act 3.

Pop star Lady Gaga — who joined Jagger on the Stones’ new song “Sweet Sounds of Heaven” — made a cameo on Saturday to introduce Bad Bunny’s performance of “Un Preview,” from his new album, Nadie Sabe Lo Que Va a Pasar Mañana. “Nueva York, Puerto Rico y todo el corillo… Bad Bunny!” she said.

Time will tell who makes an unannounced appearance on next week’s SNL. Comedian Nate Bargatze will host that October 28 episode, with Foo Fighters joining him as the musical guests.

