‘SNL’ Premiere Highlights: Pete Davidson Cold Open, Taylor Swift & Travis Kelce Cameos and More

Pete Davidson returned to his roots on Saturday, October 14, hosting Saturday Night Live’s Season 49 premiere following his departure from the NBC sketch-comedy show last year and the resolution of the writers strike last month.

And the 29-year-old wasn’t the only big name to make a Studio 8H reprise. Taylor Swift, a frequent SNL musical guest and onetime host, returned to the stage on Saturday, as did her rumored beau, Travis Kelce, the Kansas City Chiefs star who hosted the show in March. Here are highlights from the episode.

Pete Davidson’s Cold Open

In lieu of a traditional cold open, Davidson addressed the conflict in Israel and Gaza. “And I know what you’re thinking: Who better to comment on it than Pete Davidson?” he said.

But Davidson reminded viewers that when he was 7, his father was killed in the September 11th terrorist attacks. “So I know something about what that’s like,” he added. “I saw so many terrible pictures this week of children suffering, Israeli children and Palestinian children. And it took me back to a really horrible, horrible place. And no one in this world deserves to suffers like that, especially not kids.”

He then recounted how his mother tried to cheer him up by renting what she thought was a Disney movie. She realized too late that it was the Eddie Murphy stand-up special Delirious, but the video had the desired effect. “For the first time in a long time, I was laughing again,” Davidson recalled. “I don’t understand it — I really don’t, and I never will — but sometimes comedy is the only way forward through tragedy.”

Pete Davidson’s “I’m Just Pete” Music Video

In a music video for Saturday’s episode, Davidson sang “I’m Just Pete” — to the tune of Ryan Gosling’s song “I’m Just Ken” from Barbie — after overhearing Punkie Johnson and Andrew Dismukesmock his Peacock show, Bupkis.

With Mikey Day, Bowen Yang, and Devon Walker as backup singers, Davidson reflected on his life and all the ways he “generate[s] publicity for everything except [his] comedy.”

The music video, for instance, riffs on his purchase of a Staten Island ferry, his feud with Kanye West, his rehab stints, his B.D.E., his headline-making love life, and even his single-vehicle car accident in Beverly Hills.

“I generate tons of publicity / For everything except my comedy.” he sang.

Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce’s (Seconds-Long) Cameos

Amid all the hubbub about Swift and Kelce’s possible romance, the pop singer and the NFL star both made separate cameos on Saturday’s SNL episode.

In a Fox NFL Sunday spoof, Kenan Thompson’s Curt Menefee, Day’s Howie Long, James Austin Johnson’s Jimmy Johnson, Walker’s Michael Strahan, and Molly Kearney’s Terry Bradshaw discussed Swift’s appearances at Kelce’s Chiefs games.

All the speculation got to Thompsons’s Menefee, who cut to a commercial break in exasperation. “When we get back, we are going to speak with someone who actually wants to talk football,” he said.

And that’s when Kelce popped up, in the guise of a guest commentator. “Yes, please!” he said.

Later in the episode, Swift made a surprise appearance to introduce her “Karma” collaborator Ice Spice’s second musical performance.

