Best Lines of the Week (October 13-19): ‘It’s a Love Story Baby Just Say Yeah!’

Kenan Thompson and Pete Davidson in 'Saturday Night Live'
Hulu

Well, it may not feel like a love story for everyone on TV this week. This week’s episode of The Golden Bachelor showcased some intense drama between Kathy and Theresa, leaving Gerry to make a shocking decision during the rose ceremony. Pete Davidson hosted Saturday Night Live this past weekend with musical guest Ice Spice, and some funny comments were made towards Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce’s new relationship—including a cameo from both. The Battle rounds have begun on The Voice, and we even saw the first steal of the season.

We also had the premieres of Lessons in Chemistry and Living for the Dead, which included shocking tragedies and strange ghost stories. American Horror Story: Delicate wrapped up the first part of the season, leaving fans with a cliffhanger of wondering the true intentions of Siobhan’s (Kim Kardashian) character.

Scroll down to see our pick of best quotes from this week.

Nick Cannon and Billie Jean King on 'The Masked Singer'
Hulu

The Masked Singer (Fox)

Nick Cannon: “How was it being the Royal Hen on ‘The Masked Singer’?”

Billie Jean King: “It was great, but it is so hot. I’m sweating bullets!” 

—Billie Jean King after being revealed to the crowd as the Royal Hen.

Kenan Thompson and Pete Davidson in 'Saturday Night Live'
Hulu

Saturday Night Live (NBC)

“Look at Taylor’s eyes, look at the thumbs up. It’s a love story baby just say yeah!”

—Kenny DiTullio (Pete Davidson) reports on Taylor Swift’s appearance at the Chiefs game.

Kathy Swarts and Ellen Goltzer in 'The Golden Bachelor'
Hulu

The Golden Bachelor (ABC)

Ellen: “And, I got to kiss Gerry!”

Kathy: “Excuse me. I got a kiss too.”

—Contestants Ellen and Kathy after winning a game of pickleball.

Living for the Dead
Hulu

Living for the Dead (Hulu)

“My father is a professional clown and when I was a child I too was a professional clown”

Roz Hernandez as the group discusses their feelings on clowns as they travel to the Clown Motel.

Kris Jenner and Khloe Kardashian in 'The Kardashians'
Hulu

The Kardashians (Hulu)

“I think Scott probably has a crush on Khloé. Listen, I have a crush on Khloé. Everyone has a crush on Khloé. The cameramen all have a crush on Khloé.”

Kris Jenner after Scott Disick jokingly implies that his perfect girl is Khloé Kardashian.

Lindsay Duncan in 'The Morning Show'
Apple TV+

The Morning Show (Apple TV+)

“It’s so interesting what happens when women get older. We carry this wisdom, but no one cares.”

—Cory Ellison’s (Billy Crudup) mom (Lindsay Duncan) talking to Cory after he visits for the first time in years.

Lessons in Chemistry
Apple TV+

Lessons in Chemistry (Apple TV+)

“Let’s all make like a proton and stay positive.”

—Dr. Price (Andy Daly) says to the crowd in opening the Little Miss Hastings pageant.

Kim Kardashian as Siobhan in 'American Horror Story: Delicate'
Hulu

American Horror Story: Delicate (FX)

“I already came over for dinner with you as if we are like a couple and now I have to f**king listen to you talk, that’s way too much to ask of me.”

—Siobhan (Kim Kardashian) after Hamish (Dominic Burgess) begins questioning her at the dinner table.

Ubah Hassan and Brynn Whitfield in 'The Real Housewives of New York City'

The Real Housewives of New York City (Bravo)

“If you mention Connecticut, I am going to circumcise you. Circumcise you!”

Ubah threatens Brynn after spilling where her Ubah’s boyfriend lives.

Deejay Young and Ephraim Owens on 'The Voice'
Peacock

The Voice (NBC)

Niall: “Tell you what, Johnny Boy’s team is stacked up.”

John: “Hey, that’s how we do at Team Legend!”

Niall after the first battle between John’s team.

