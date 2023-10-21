Best Lines of the Week (October 13-19): ‘It’s a Love Story Baby Just Say Yeah!’

Well, it may not feel like a love story for everyone on TV this week. This week’s episode of The Golden Bachelor showcased some intense drama between Kathy and Theresa, leaving Gerry to make a shocking decision during the rose ceremony. Pete Davidson hosted Saturday Night Live this past weekend with musical guest Ice Spice, and some funny comments were made towards Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce’s new relationship—including a cameo from both. The Battle rounds have begun on The Voice, and we even saw the first steal of the season.

We also had the premieres of Lessons in Chemistry and Living for the Dead, which included shocking tragedies and strange ghost stories. American Horror Story: Delicate wrapped up the first part of the season, leaving fans with a cliffhanger of wondering the true intentions of Siobhan’s (Kim Kardashian) character.

Scroll down to see our pick of best quotes from this week.