‘Castle’ Star Susan Sullivan Reveals She’s Battling Lung Cancer

Susan Sullivan has revealed she is battling lung cancer.

The 80-year-old Castle actress shared a photo of herself on October 16 in a hospital gown, sparking concern among her fans.

“Life‘s surprising little turns try to be ready for them with humor and hope,” the post read before concluding with “On we go.” Check out that post below.

She later informed her followers that she had recently undergone lung cancer surgery.

“Thanks for all the lovely comments and concerns,” Sullivan wrote on October 17. “I had lung cancer. The surgery was successful. The healing process is a struggle,” she said before thanking her fans for their concern. See the tweet below.

Sullivan is most well-known for playing the mother of Nathan Fillion‘s titular Castle for all 8 Seasons of the ABC procedural before it ended in 2016.  The series sees a bored mystery writer (Fillion) helping the police solve crimes.

Before that, the actress spent the majority of the ’80s playing Maggie Gioberti Channing on CBS’ massively successful primetime soap Falcon Crest.

Her television credits also include ABC’s short-lived Julia Farr, M.D. medical drama, where she received a 1979 Emmy nomination for Outstanding Lead Actress, as well as her supporting role as Thomas Gibson’s disapproving mother in ABC’s Dharma & Greg.

In Fox‘s Last Man Standing, she also played Vanessa’s (Nancy Travis) mother, BonnieCheck out her character’s introduction in TV Insider’s exclusive clip.

