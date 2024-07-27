10 Shows from Early 2000s to Binge Watch That Aren’t ‘The Office’ or ‘Gilmore Girls’

Danielle Phillip
Marcia Cross as Bree Van de Kamp, Eva Longoria as Gabrielle Solis, Teri Hatcher as Susan Mayer, and Felicity Huffman as Lynette Scavo in 'Desperate Housewives', Chad Michael Murray as Lucas Scott and Hilarie Burton as Peyton Sawyer in 'One Tree Hill', and Penn Badgley as Dan Humphrey, Ed Westwick as Chuck Bass, Taylor Momsen as Jenny Humphrey, Blake Lively as Serena van der Woodsen, Chace Crawford as Nate Archibald, and Leighton Meester as Blair Waldorf in 'Gossip Girl'
The early 2000s was a great era for television. Many beloved shows were introduced to the world, such as The O.C., Grey’s Anatomy, and NCIS. These series also catapulted a host of actors into stardom, including Blake Lively, Jared Padalecki, and Eva Longoria.

Since debuting on our screens two decades ago, these timeless shows have also made their way into our hearts, reminding of us of simpler times. Classics like The Office and Gilmore Girls have been viewed a million times, but there are lots of other great series too that deserve to be binge watched again and again. So let’s just remind you of 10 other shows from earlier this century that really do deserve a second look, or maybe checking out for the first time. 

Marcia Cross as Bree Van de Kamp, Eva Longoria as Gabrielle Solis, Teri Hatcher as Susan Mayer, and Felicity Huffman as Lynette Scavo in 'Desperate Housewives'
Desperate Housewives (2004-2012)

Behind the facade of picture-perfect suburbia live four housewives whose lives are anything but picture-perfect. In ABC‘s Desperate Housewives, homemaker Bree Van de Kamp (Marcia Cross), ex-model Gabrielle Solis (Eva Longoria), single mother Susan Mayer (Teri Hatcher), and businesswoman Lynette Scavo (Felicity Huffman) find themselves at the center of a disturbing mystery when their friend and neighbor Mary Alice (Brenda Strong) unexpectedly kills herself. Following her suicide, Mary Alice comments on the lives of the four women as they deal with a series of events throughout the eight-season run including deception, infidelity, betrayal, and even murder. A mix of soapy, campy fun and serious drama, this show is the perfect occasion to pour yourself a glass of Chardonnay and relax as the chaos unfolds.

Streaming on Hulu and Disney+

Chris Noth as Peter Florrick, Joe Morton as Daniel Golden and Archie Panjabi as Kalinda Sharma in 'The Good Wife'
The Good Wife (2009-2016)

If there’s one thing to take away from CBS‘s The Good Wife, it’s that it’s never too late to start over. Alicia Florrick (Julianna Margulies) seemingly has the perfect marriage with her State Attorney husband Peter Florrick (Chris Noth) when all of that falls apart in an instant. When Peter’s high-profile sex and political corruption scandal costs him his job as State Attorney and Alicia’s dignity, Alicia must move past the humiliation and betrayal and take care of her family. Instead of playing the victim, she takes control of her destiny and resumes her job as a junior litigator at law firm Stern, Lockhart & Gardner and eventually becomes first lady of Illinois. If you haven’t watched The Good Wife, then you may be inspired by Alicia’s compassion and professionalism in the face of adversity. If you have watched it, then you’ll be reminded throughout the seven season journey that being a good businesswoman doesn’t mean you can’t be a good person.

Streaming on Amazon Prime Video and Paramount+

Breaking Bad Bryan Cranston Season 1 Walter White
Breaking Bad (2008-2013)

“Desperate times call for desperate measures.” No show took this saying to heart quite like AMC‘s Breaking Bad. High school chemistry teacher Walter White (Bryan Cranston) is down on his luck with an abysmal salary, a pregnant wife, and a son with cerebral palsy. On top of all that, he finds out he has lung cancer. At rock bottom, Walter decides to turn his old RV into a meth lab with the help of his former student Jesse Pinkman (Aaron Paul) and becomes a drug dealer in the hopes of building a financially secure life for his family. This dark and gritty show has stayed with audiences since its five-season run ended in 2013 due to its character arcs and humanistic portrayal of criminals. Typically, shows portray criminals to be irredeemable villains but Breaking Bad proved that it’s never too late for redemption.

Chad Michael Murray as Lucas Scott and Hilarie Burton as Peyton Sawyer in 'One Tree Hill'
One Tree Hill (2003-2012)

It’s almost impossible to listen to Gavin DeGraw’s “I Don’t Want to Be” and not think of One Tree Hill. Not only is the show home to the now-iconic theme song, it is one of the shows that popularized the teen soapy genre and made a household name of its stars like Sophia Bush and Chad Michael Murray. Set in the small town of Tree Hill, North Carolina, this fan-favorite series follows the lives of two estranged half brothers, Nathan (James Lafferty) and Lucas Scott (Chad Michael Murray) as their paths intersect for the first time in 16 years. In the duration of nine seasons, One Tree Hill focuses on the friendships of the characters as they work on defining their own lives. Heartfelt and emotional, The CW show is worth (re)watching due to the personal growth of the complex characters, familial values, and its relatable real-world issues including infertility, addiction, and self-discovery.

Streaming on Hulu, Disney+, and Max

Jensen Ackles as Dean Winchester, Jared Padalecki as Sam Winchester, and Jeffrey Dean Morgan as John Winchester in Supernatural - 'Lebanon'
Supernatural (2005-2020)

Known as the longest-running live-action fantasy show in American TV history, The CW’s Supernatural is about the journeys of a brother monster hunting duo: Dean (Jensen Ackles) and Sam Winchester (Jared Padalecki). When their mother is killed by a supernatural force, the two brothers are raised by their father to hunt and kill demons. Throughout the action-packed 15 seasons, the show keeps viewers in suspense as the brothers face more and more dangerous threats with ever-increasing stakes that eventually lead to them protecting the world from the souls of Hell. Who wins? You can only watch to find out.

Streaming on Netflix

Penn Badgley as Dan Humphrey, Ed Westwick as Chuck Bass, Taylor Momsen as Jenny Humphrey, Blake Lively as Serena van der Woodsen, Chace Crawford as Nate Archibald, and Leighton Meester as Blair Waldorf in 'Gossip Girl'
Gossip Girl (2007-2012)

Based on the young adult novel series by Cecily von Ziegesar, Gossip Girl tells the stories (and scandals) of Manhattan’s elite: a group of privileged teenagers living on the Upper East Side including New York’s “It Girl” Serena van der Woodsen (Blake Lively), Queen Bee Blair Waldorf (Leighton Meester), bad boy Chuck Bass (Ed Westwick), boy-next-door Nate Archibald (Chace Crawford), wannabe Jenny Humphrey (Taylor Momsen), and outsider Dan Humphrey (Penn Badgley). With an anonymous blogger watching their every move as they navigate high school and beyond, Manhattan’s elite doesn’t know who to trust or if their secrets will be revealed. This hit drama on The CW stole the hearts of fans for six seasons back in 2007. Its fanbase was so big, that Max created a reboot in 2021. Its clever writing, compelling characters, and mystery surrounding Gossip Girl’s identity makes this risqué show worth (re)watching.

Streaming on Max

Shenae Grimes as Annie Wilson, AnnaLynne McCord as Naomi Clark, Jessica Stroup as Erin Silver, and Jessica Lowndes as Adrianna Tate-Duncan in '90210'
90210 (2008-2013)

Shows revolving around wealthy teenagers seemed to be a trend in the early 2000s (especially on The CW). Similar to Gossip Girl (minus the anonymous blogger aspect), 90210 follows the lives of middle-class Kansas natives Annie (Shenae Grimes-Beech) and Dixon Wilson (Tristan Wilds) and their group of rich friends from adolescence into adulthood as they navigate life in the famous zip code of Beverly Hills, California. A spin-off of the popular series Beverly Hills, 90210, this updated version, though very glamorous, tackles serious topics such as sexuality, substance abuse, virginity, and even sexual assault in a sensitive manner that resonated with audiences at home for five seasons. You don’t need to own a Chanel bag or a Ferrari to relate to the characters on this show.

Streaming on The CW

Bradley Cooper as Will Tippin and Jennifer Garner as Sydney Bristow in 'Alias' - 'There's Only One Sydney Bristow' - Season 5
Alias (2001-2006)

If you learned you came from a family of international spies, would you follow in their footsteps and join the CIA? That’s what Sydney Bristow (Jennifer Garner) does in ABC’s sci-if thriller series Alias. While learning to balance her love life with Michael Vaughn (Michael Vartan) and secret agent life, Sydney uncovers hidden truths not just about espionage, but about herself. If you’re into dry humor, wild plot lines, and intelligent lines, then this five season adventure is the one for you.

Streaming on Disney+

Seamus Dever, Nathan Fillion, Stana Katic, Tamala Jones, Jon Huertas in 'Castle' - 'Habeas Corpse' - Season 7, Episode 19
Castle (2009-2016)

Imagine if the stories you wrote came to life? That essentially happens in this drama series that aired for eight seasons on ABC. Mystery novelist Richard Castle (Nathan Fillion) helps NYPD Detective Kate Beckett (Stana Katic) investigate a copycat killer who recreates murder scenes from his novels. By solving the case and other strange New York homicides, the two build a connection that goes beyond a partnership. With a perfect blend of mystery, action, and comedy plus Fillion and Katic’s electric on-screen chemistry as Castle and Kate, Castle is a throwback worth going back to.

Streaming on Hulu

'FRIDAY NIGHT LIGHTS,' Taylor Kitsch as Tim Riggins, Minka Kelly as Lyla Garrity, Scott Porter as Jason Street, Zach Gilford as Matt Saracen, Kyle Chandler as Eric Taylor, Gaius Charles as Smash Williams, 'Pilot', 2006-2011
Friday Night Lights (2006-2011)

Friday Night Lights may take place in a small town, but it’s a show with a big heart. In the rural town of Dillon, Texas, this Emmy Award-winning NBC drama series follows the life of football coach Eric Taylor (Kyle Chandler) as he guides his high school football team to the state championships. Meanwhile, the former and current players, coaching staff, and townsfolk still deal with their own personal issues facing small-town America such as substance abuse, racism, abortion, and economics. Compared to other high school dramas, it is much more grounded in reality with a strong representation of faith and marriage between Eric and Tami Taylor (Connie Britton). Even if you don’t follow football, (re)watching the five seasons of Friday Night Lights for the character development alone is not a bad way to spend your Friday Night (pun intended).

Streaming on Netflix, Hulu, Disney+, and Amazon Prime Video

