Sam Neill Gives Heartbreaking Update on His Cancer Battle

Kelli Boyle
Comments
Sam Neill attends the world premiere of 'The Portable Door' at Hoyts Entertainment Quarter on March 23, 2023 in Sydney, Australia
Brendon Thorne/Getty Images

Jurassic Park star Sam Neill has revealed that the treatment for his stage 3 blood cancer diagnosis is likely to stop working.

The 76-year-old actor revealed in his March 2023 memoir, Did I Ever Tell You This?, that he had been previously diagnosed with a rare blood cancer called angioimmunoblastic T-cell lymphoma. After his first go at chemotherapy didn’t work, he began a new, “very expensive” and experimental drug that helped him go into remission. He said at the time that he’d have to be on the medication for the rest of his life.

In an interview with Australian Story, Neill revealed that his doctors upped his dosage for the “grim and depressing” drug from once monthly to every two weeks. He has now been in remission for 12 months, but his doctors have said the medication will likely stop working.

“I’m prepared for that,” Neill told the outlet, noting in a corresponding video interview that he’s “not in any way frightened of dying. It’s never worried me from the beginning. But I would be annoyed, because there are things I still want to do.” “Very irritating, dying,” he added with a chuckle, “but I’m not afraid of it.”

Alison Brie & Jake Lacy Join 'Apples Never Fall' at Peacock
Related

Alison Brie & Jake Lacy Join 'Apples Never Fall' at Peacock

Neill told Australian Story that the days after receiving the medication, which requires transfusions every two weeks, are “very grim and depressing,” describing it as going “10 rounds with a boxer. … But it’s keeping me alive.” Retiring from acting, however, “fills me with horror,” the Peaky Blinders star said.

Before the writers and actors’ strikes, Neill was filming the TV adaptation of Liane Moriarty’s Apples Never Fall with Annette Bening. He was also working on Season 2 of the Australian miniseries The Twelve. He had to take a break from acting in 2022 when receiving chemotherapy treatments, which were hard on his body. That downtime was spent tending to his Central Otago, New Zealand vineyard and writing his memoir.

Sam Neill

Most Popular Stories on TV Insider
Kevin McGarry and Erin Krakow — 'When Calls the Heart'
1
‘When Calls the Heart’ Delivers Major Twist for Elizabeth, Nathan & Lucas in Season 10 Finale
Suzanne Somers
2
Suzanne Somers Dies: Celebrities Pay Tribute to ‘Three’s Company’ Star
Martin Cummins in 'When Calls the Heart'
3
‘When Calls the Heart’ Stages Shocking Season 10 Finale Reunion
Ken Burns
4
Ken Burns and the American Buffalo, ‘Daily Show’ Returns with Guest Hosts, Remastered ‘Snow White,’ Football vs. Baseball
Norman Reedus as Daryl Dixon in 'The Walking Dead: Daryl Dixon' - Season 1, Episode 6 finale
5
‘TWD: Daryl Dixon’ Finale: Norman Reedus on How [SPOILER]’s Return Came Together