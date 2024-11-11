‘The View’: Ana Navarro Says Latino Trump Voters Are About the Realize Their Big Mistake

Don’t Miss Any Co-host Chaos For exclusive news and updates, subscribe to our The View Newsletter:

For Ana Navarro, this was the FAFO election, and now some voters are entering the “find out” phase. On Monday’s (November 11) edition of The View, the cohost came in with a decidedly defiant reaction to the results of the 2024 presidential race, especially when it came to her fellow Latino voters.

The first “Hot Topic” of the day for Navarro and fellow panelists Whoopi Goldberg, Sara Haines, and Sunny Hostin (note: Alyssa Farah Griffin was out sick) was the appointment of Tom Homan as Donald Trump‘s incoming “border czar,” a man who has expressed staunch views on mass deportations.

After reviewing footage of Homan saying in an interview that the way to avoid family separations in mass deportations is, “families can be deported together,” Navarro, who immigrated from Nicaragua as a child and is now a naturalized citizen, had a lot to say.

“It’s chilling what he just said. You realize that when he says, ‘Yes, families can be deported together,’ what he is saying is that if the parent is undocumented and they have U.S. citizen children or a U.S. citizen spouse, and you don’t want to separate them, then let’s deport the U.S. citizens,” Navarro explained.

She then went on to say that Trump has full authority to carry out those plans with the Republicans essentially gaining control of all branches of federal government and noted, “A lot of people thought that when he talked about mass deportations, he wasn’t being serious. I don’t know how many times he had to say it for people to realize he was being serious. Well, if you thought he wasn’t being serious, the appointment of Tom Homan today as border czar — and he will be in charge of a mass deportation program, the largest the country has ever seen, they say — and now Stephen Miller as Deputy Chief of Staff, should let you know that he was absolutely serious. ‘Oh, it’s just going to be the criminals.’ There’s not enough criminals, ‘aliens’ in the federal prison system for it to be mass deportations. What it means is brothers and aunts, what it means is grandmothers, what it means is abuelos, it means Dreamers, it means your family members, it means your colleagues, it means your friends, it means people who are part of the society.”

If that wasn’t sharp enough, Navarro capped off her comment with, “Look, America, those of you who voted for Trump, this is what you wanted. This is what you voted for. You screwed around, and you’re about to find out.”

Hostin, whose mother is Puerto Rican, agreed with Navarro’s sentiments, saying, “We get the government that we vote for as a country, and the majority of the country apparently voted for this.” She went on to argue that propaganda about immigrants committing crimes is false and added, “I think this notion really is about otherization of people. I think it’s about a culture war, and I’m sad for the country, quite frankly.”

Haines had a different take, saying, “I think that the weaponizing of immigrants, or equating immigrants to criminals, was feeding off people’s fears because statistics don’t support that. But there is a problem at the border, and there’s been a problem for decades and decades.” She then went on to criticize the expansion of asylum claims and the provision of certain benefits to undocumented immigrants when regular citizens are also struggling to make ends meet.

Goldberg fought back on that matter a little bit, saying, “Perhaps the problem was, then, the voters should have said, ‘Why didn’t we pass the legislation they had put together?'” in reference to the border bill that Trump and his allies scuttled ahead of the election.

But Navarro was undeterred and returned to her point once again, saying, “I saw a statistic during the election, and I think it was in The New York Times, that said that when Trump said things, people didn’t think it applied to them. So in the last few days, I got a call from a couple of people, friends of mine, people very close to me in Miami, big Trumpers, who are worried about what’s going to happen to their undocumented nannies that help them raise their children. So I suggested that they learn how to clean their kid’s a**.”

After some further discussion of what’s really causing economic pain for Americans, Navarro claimed the last word on the matter, saying, “You know what? Those who voted because the price of eggs was too high, wait ’til there’s a raid at the poultry farms in Georgia and Arkansas. Then we’re going to talk about the price of eggs.”

“This is going to be an ongoing conversation because he’s not even in yet, and it’s hitting the fans,” Goldberg said to close.

The View, weekdays, 11 a.m. ET, ABC